Deaths in the Leitrim area - Saturday, December 23, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Fr. Pat Shortt, Camber, Cloone, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Fr. Pat Shortt, Eugene, Missouri, United States, Pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Missouri and formerly of Camber, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Thursday 21st December, 2017. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Seamus ( Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters; Anne ( Portugal), Eileen (Ringsend Dublin) and Kathleen (Cashel, Co. Tipperary), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Bridget (Breda) Heffernan (née O'Reilly) Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Midleton, Cork

Bridget (Breda) Heffernan (nee O'Reilly), Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and formerly Shanagarry, Midleton, Co. Cork. Thursday 21st December 2017 (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Liam, son Pat (Shancurry), daughters Martina (Mahanagh) and Mary Foley (Kilclare), daughter-in-law Majella, son-in-pm with removal on Saturday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial will take place on Wednesday 27th December in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ladysbridge, Co.Cork, at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to North West Hospice, Sligo.

Mary Teresa Farrell (née Dowd), Glenballythomas, Tulsk, Roscommon



Peacefully at Portiuncula Hospital. In her 91st year. Wife of the late Tommy Joe. Much loved mother of Tommy (Jnr). Mary Teresa will be sadly missed by her son, brother Mickey, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, special neighbour Pauline, relatives and friends. Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin on Saturday (23rd Dec) from 4.45pm with Removal at 6.15pm to the Holy Trinity Church, Kilmaryal. Funeral Mass on Sunday (24th Dec) at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery.