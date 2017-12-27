Leitrim deaths - December 27, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area.

Margaret (Ciss) Beirne (née Morris), Lanesboro Street, Roscommon Town, Co Roscommon / Tulsk, Co Roscommon



Formerly of Clooneyogan, Tulsk and Kiltultogue, Co Roscommon. (Peacefully), in loving care of the staff at Cloverhill Nursing Home, in her 105th year. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. She will be sadly missed by her nieces Breda Cavers and Mary Healy, her nephews Eamon, Jimmy and Howard Morris, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon today, Wednesday, from 5pm until 6pm followed by Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

Kathleen McHugh (née McBride), Cloonshannagh, Rooskey, Co Roscommon / Co Longford



Kathleen McHugh (nee McBride) Cloonshannagh, Rooskey, Co Roscommon Monday the 25th December 2017 in the loving care of the Matron and Staff in Portiuncla Hospital, Ballinasloe. Predeceased by her beloved husband John Joe. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Kathleen (Berry, Ballygar) and Mamie (Gearty Kilglass), brother and sisters, sons in law, grandchildren and great grandchild, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Wednesday evening from 3pm to 6pm. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilglass Cemetery. Kathleen’s Restaurants and Take Away business in Ballygar and Tuam will be closed until Friday, the 29th December.

Maureen Maguire, Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim / Bray, Co Dublin



Maureen Maguire of Kiltyclogher and Dublin. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews and friends. Enormous debt of gratitude to the staff of St. Joseph's, Shankill who looked after her with love. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Rosaleen, Margot, Alec, Eilish and Philip. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Killinagh Cemetery, Blacklion, Co. Cavan.

Mary McGirr (née Rynne), Ballykillone, Donegal Town, Donegal / Laghey, Donegal / Kinlough, Leitrim

The death has taken place, peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Mary McGirr (nee Rynne) Ballykillone, Donegal town, formerly Main Street, Laghey and Park, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Remains reposing at her residence in Ballykillone today, Wednesday, from 11am to 9pm. Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.15am to St Agatha's Church, Clar, for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House private on Thursday morning, please.

Margaret Sweeney (née Loughlin), Church Street, Ballinamore, Leitrim / Ballinaglera

The death has occured of Margaret Sweeney nee Loughlin, Church Street, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Ballinagleragh, Co. Leitrim on Sunday, December 24 peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Removal to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore on today, Wednesday 27 December for funeral Mass at 1pm followed by interment to Oughteragh Cemetery.

Darragh Healy, Rooskey Lock, Rooskey, Leitrim

Healy, Rooskey Lock, Rooskey, Carrick on Shannon Co. Leitrim, December 23rd 2017, following an accident Darragh, cherished son of his heartbroken mother Irene. Pre-deceased by his beloved father Mel and loving Grandparents, deeply regretted by his uncles, aunts, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Funeral Mass today at 1pm in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery, Bornacoola.

Fr. Pat Shortt, Camber, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Fr. Pat Shortt, Eugene, Missouri, United States, Pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Missouri and formerly of Camber, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Thursday 21st December, 2017. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Seamus ( Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters; Anne ( Portugal), Eileen (Ringsend Dublin) and Kathleen (Cashel, Co. Tipperary), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Bridget (Breda) Heffernan (née O'Reilly) Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Midleton, Cork

Bridget (Breda) Heffernan (nee O'Reilly), Mahanagh, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim and formerly Shanagarry, Midleton, Co. Cork. Thursday 21st December 2017 (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Liam, son Pat (Shancurry), daughters Martina (Mahanagh) and Mary Foley (Kilclare), daughter-in-law Majella, son-im-law. Burial will take place today, Wednesday 27th December in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ladysbridge, Co.Cork, at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired to North West Hospice, Sligo.

May they all Rest in Peace.