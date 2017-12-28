Leitrim deaths - December 28, 2017

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area.

Margaret (Ciss) Beirne (née Morris), Lanesboro Street, Roscommon Town, Co Roscommon / Tulsk, Co Roscommon

Formerly of Clooneyogan, Tulsk and Kiltultogue, Co Roscommon. (Peacefully), in loving care of the staff at Cloverhill Nursing Home, in her 105th year. Beloved wife of the late Paddy. She will be sadly missed by her nieces Breda Cavers and Mary Healy, her nephews Eamon, Jimmy and Howard Morris, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of the Resurrection in the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilcooley Cemetery.

Kathleen McHugh (née McBride), Cloonshannagh, Rooskey, Co Roscommon / Co Longford

Kathleen McHugh (nee McBride) Cloonshannagh, Rooskey, Co Roscommon Monday the 25th December 2017 in the loving care of the Matron and Staff in Portiuncla Hospital, Ballinasloe. Predeceased by her beloved husband John Joe. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Kathleen (Berry, Ballygar) and Mamie (Gearty Kilglass), brother and sisters, sons in law, grandchildren and great grandchild, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, Tarmonbarry on Thursday at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilglass Cemetery. Kathleen’s Restaurants and Take Away business in Ballygar and Tuam will be closed until Friday, the 29th December.

Maureen Maguire, Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim / Bray, Co Dublin

Maureen Maguire of Kiltyclogher and Dublin. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews and friends. Enormous debt of gratitude to the staff of St. Joseph's, Shankill who looked after her with love. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Rosaleen, Margot, Alec, Eilish and Philip. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Kiltyclogher, Co. Leitrim on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Killinagh Cemetery, Blacklion, Co. Cavan.

Mary McGirr (née Rynne), Ballykillone, Donegal Town, Donegal / Laghey, Donegal / Kinlough, Leitrim

The death has taken place, peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Mary McGirr (nee Rynne) Ballykillone, Donegal town, formerly Main Street, Laghey and Park, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. Removal today, Thursday morning at 10.15am to St Agatha's Church, Clar, for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House private on Thursday morning, please.

Fr. Pat Shortt, Camber, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Fr. Pat Shortt, Eugene, Missouri, United States, Pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, Missouri and formerly of Camber, Cloone, Co. Leitrim, Thursday 21st December, 2017. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brother Seamus ( Carrick-on-Shannon), sisters; Anne ( Portugal), Eileen (Ringsend Dublin) and Kathleen (Cashel, Co. Tipperary), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest in Peace.