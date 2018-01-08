Deaths in the Leitrim area - Monday, January 8, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Sean Heaney, Fearglass North, Mohill, Leitrim / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Sean Heaney, Fearglass North, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Friday 5th January, 2018 suddenly. Predeceased by his wife, Barbara. Loving dad to Kevin, Joanne, Marie and John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his children, their partners, grandchildren, family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Remains reposing at his residence on Tuesday (9th January, 2018) from 2.00pm - 8.00pm. Removal to St. Mary's Church, Gortletteragh on Wednesday for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Please note there is a one way traffic system in place. House strictly private outside of reposing times please.

Mary Kate Gallogly, (née Casey) Drumharkin, Fenagh, Leitrim



Peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital. Pre-deceased by her husband Albert and son Padraig. She will be sadly missed by her sons Liam and Lenny, brother Joe, sister in law Noeleen (Casey), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at the Mortuary, Cavan General Hospital, this Monday from 4pm until 5.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Foxfield, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

Michael Glancy, Cloonfad Avenue, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his wife Lily. Sadly missed by his loving family, son Miceál, daughters Maureen (Texas) and Sheila (Dublin), sons-in-law Wamique Yusuf and Ronnie Hamilton, sister Imelda Horan (Killumod), brother Luke (England), his granddaughters Zarina, Taara and Lily, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral home, Elphin on Tuesday 9th from 5pm to 7pm with removal to St. Mary's Immaculate Church, Aughrim arriving at 7.45pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 10th at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery. Family flowers only please

George McIntyre, Galbolie and late New Road, Bailieborough, Co. Cavan and formerly Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim died 6th January 2018 peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his loving loving family. Funeral Mass Monday morning to arrive to St Anne's Church, Bailieborough, at 12 noon for funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St Anne's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care Cavan c/o Clarke's Funeral Home, Bailieborough.

Deeply regretted by by his loving wife May, sons Brian and Kevin, daughter Claire, grandchildren, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Norman Eccleston, Corr, Cornafean, Arva, Cavan

Peacefully, in Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Very sadly missed by his loving wife Edie, daughter Valerie (Aiden), sons Trevor (Yvonne), Glen (Grainne), daughters-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and all the family circle. Funeral Service in Derrylane Parish Church on Monday afternoon at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please.

Diarmuid O'Donovan, Warren, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, brother Fr. Dan O'Donovan (Australia) late Courtmacsherry, Co. Cork, nephew, relatives friends and neighbours. Arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for Mass of the Resurrection on Monday morning at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Kilcolman Cemetery, Ballaghadereen.

Mary Burke (née Lyons), Garrymore, Aughrim, Galway / Ballyfarnon, Roscommon

Garrymore, Aughrim, Co. Galway and formerly Ballyfarnon, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, peacefully (in her 96th year) surrounded by her devoted family and in the tender care of the staff of Ballinderry Nursing Home, Kilconnell, Co. Galway. Predeceased by her husband Paddy Joe. She will be sadly missed by her family, Michael, Padraig, Marie, Frank, Tony, Noel, Ann and Brendan, son- in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Service, on Monday, January 8, in Carrick-on-Shannon Baptist Church, 1 Park Lane, Carrick-on-Shannon at 11.30 a.m. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery, Ballyfarnon

Bernadette Conlon (née Mc Manus) Donegal Road, Ballybofey, Donegal / Glenfarne, Leitrim

Peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital,surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late John Conlon and much loved mother of Francis, Mary, John, Veronica, Clare and Maeve. Dearly loved sister of Monica, Bridie, Carmel and Francis and the late Mary,(Brazil),Felix and Fr. Michael. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, sisters, brother, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Funeral Mass on Monday January 8 at Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11 am, with interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Harry Wynne, Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Sligo

The death has occurred at Manchester Hospital, of Harry Wynne, formerly of Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo on Saturday 30th of December. Deeply regretted by his brother Seamus (Derryknockeran) and sister Breda (Manchester).

Arriving to St. Joseph's Church, Cloonloo, at 6pm Friday, 19th January. Funeral Mass Saturday 20th at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.