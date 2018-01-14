Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, January 14, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Arthur Enda McBride, Dromahair, Leitrim / Carrickmacross, Monaghan

The death has occured of Arthur Enda McBride of Drumlease, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and late of Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Removal on Sunday to St. Patrick's Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 11.15am. Burial afterwards in Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. House private please.

Mary Verdon (née McCusker), Crott, Moyne, Longford



Mary Verdon (née McCusker), Crott, Moyne, Co . Longford. Loving wife of Paddy. Died 12th Jan peacefully in the loving care of the staff at St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Dublin Road, Longford. Predeceased by her brothers Eugene and Michael sisters Elizabeth and Theresa. Sadly missed by her sisters, Margaret Duffy (Offaly), Anne Prior (England) and Ellen Ward (England), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at St. Joseph's Nursing Home, Dublin Road, Longford, on Sun 14th from 4.00pm until 6.00pm. Removal on Monday 15th to St. Francis Church, Moyne, Co Longford, for 12 o'clock funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Colmcille Cemetery.

Eileen Walker, Main Street, Elphin, Roscommon



In the loving care of the staff at Oakwood Nursing Home, Roscommon. Predeceased by her father P. J., mother Elizabeth and brothers Seamus, Eamon, Pat and Stan. Sadly missed by her sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin, Sunday (14th Jan) from 4pm with removal at 5.30pm to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin. Funeral Mass on Monday (15th Jan) at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Elizabeth (Lila) Delamere (née Cunningham), Forest View, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Sadly missed by her family, relatives, friends and neighbours. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle on Monday evening from 5pm until 6.30pm arriving St. Joseph's Church, Boyle at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery.

Harry Wynne, Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo

The death has occurred at Manchester Hospital, of Harry Wynne, formerly of Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo on Saturday 30th of December. Deeply regretted by his brother Seamus (Derryknockeran) and sister Breda (Manchester). Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church, Cloonloo on Saturday 20th at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.