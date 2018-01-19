Leitrim deaths - January 19, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Kathleen McDermott (née Moran), Ballincullen, Drumlion, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Roscommon



McDermott (nee Moran) Ballincullen, Drumlion, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon. 17th of January 2018, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Kathleen, relict of Mick. Deeply regretted by her sons Vincent (Tullamore), Michael (Swords), Kieran (Banagher), John (Carrick-on-Shannon), daughters Attracta (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Aggie (Dublin), daughters-in-law Nancy, Teresa and Paula, son-in-law Martin, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Remains will repose today Friday in St. Patrick's Hospital Chapel, Carrick-on-Shannon from 2.30pm until 5.30pm. Removal to St. Michael's Church, Drumlion, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery.

Rev Fr Leonard (Leo) Leddy, Annaduff, Co Leitrim



Leddy Rev. Fr. Leonard (Leo) formerly of Annaduff Co. Leitrim and Diocese of Austin Texas January 16th 2018, in Texas, predeceased by his father Michael, mother Catherine, Sisters Sr. Ann Marie (Nan), Sr. Augustine (Kathleen), Elizabeth, Br. Kevin (John), and Hugh, deeply regretted by his nephew Adrian nieces Bernadette, Michelle and Patricia, Bishops, Priests and parishioners of Austin Diocese, relatives and friends. Funeral will take place in Texas. Memorial Mass at a later date in St Mary’s Church Annaduff.

Sean Callaghan, Finabanes, Donegal Town, Co Donegal



Peacefully at University College Hospital, Galway. Reposing at his late residence in Finabanes from 12 noon until 10pm today, Friday. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning at 10.30am for 11am Mass in St. Agatha’s Church, Clar with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please. Family flower only. Donations, if so desired, to Donegal Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Michael Travers, Clontarf, Co Dublin / Ballyshannon, Co Donegal



Travers Michael (Clontarf and formerly of Ballyshannon, Donegal) January 17th 2018 (peacefully) surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Anna Connolly; loving father of Sinead, Hugh and Una; Brother of John, Anthony, Pauric, Mary and the late Eamon. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law, Kevin and Grant, daughter-in-law Claire, grandchildren Roisin, Doireann, Caoimhe and Rua, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at home today, Friday, from 5pm to 9pm. Funeral on Saturday in St Gabriel's Church, Dollymount at 10.30am with burial thereafter at Balgriffin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

Carmel McManus (née Keegan), Mullinasella, Aughnasheelin, Co Leitrim

Peacefully at her home. She will be sadly missed by her husband Joe, sons Neil, Richard, Fergal, Paddy and Conall, sisters Josephine, Marie, Colette, Pauline and Veronica, mother-in- law Annie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass today, Friday morning at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.



Nuala Sheeran (née Conlon), Alderford, Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon

Nuala Sheeran (née Conlon), Alderford, Ballyfarnon, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, January 16th 2018, peacefully ( in her 92nd year) surrounded by and in the tender care of her devoted family, together with that of the Palliative Home Care Team. Pre-deceased by her husband Stephen and infant daughter Mary . She will be sadly missed by her loving sons Seamus, Benny, Gay and Dermot, daughters Marie, Anne and Patricia, sisters Teasie and Carrie, sons- in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, brother-in law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, her many friends and neighbours. Mass of Christian Burial today, Friday morning in St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyfarnon at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery.

Patricia Coleman (née Devaney), Rathfarnham, Co Dublin / Boyle, Co Roscommon

Beloved wife of Bobby. Sadly missed by her loving family, Annette, Yvonne, Elizabeth, Patricia, David and Michael, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, her brother Tommy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Resposing in the Ruah Centre, Marion Road, Rathfarnham on Friday from 4 - 5pm. Removal to the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham, arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral mass on Saturday at 11am with burial thereafter in Kilmashogue Cemetery.

Harry Wynne, Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co Sligo

The death has occurred at Manchester Hospital, of Harry Wynne, formerly of Derryknockeran, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo on Saturday December 20. Deeply regretted by his brother Seamus (Derryknockeran) and sister Breda (Manchester). Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church, Cloonloo on Saturday, January 20, at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in Templeronan Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.