Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, February 11, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Patrick Phelan, Station Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Attanagh, Kilkenny / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Patrick Phelan B.E, C.ENG, formerly of Leitrim Co. Council. Patrick late of Station Rd. Carrick-on-Shannon and formerly of Ballinaslee, Attanagh Co. Kilkenny on February 9th 2018. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Monica (nee Gleeson), loving sons Alan, Hilary and Patrick, daughters in law Helen, Karina and Olivia, grandchildren, brothers Donal (Kilkenny) and John (Newbridge), relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at the residence of his son Hilary and daughter in law Karina, opposite Drumsna Church, on Sunday, 11th February, 2018 between the hours of 2pm and 6pm. House strictly private at all other times please. Funeral Mass on Monday, 12th February, at 2pm in St. Michael's Church, Drumlion with burial immediately afterwards in Drumlion Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to North-West Hospice, Sligo.

Peter Shiels, Clontarf, Dublin / Gowna, Cavan

Peter Sheils, Clontarf, Dublin and formerly of Gowna, Co. Cavan. 8th February 2018, (peacefully) in the tender care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. Beloved husband of Maureen, father of Orla and Ciara and grandfather of Jade. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Mal, goddaughter Siobhan, sister-in-law Sheila, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Stafford's Funeral Home, Maypark, Malahide Road, Donnycarney, on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 10am in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Clontarf Road followed by Committal Sevice at 12 noon in Glasnevin Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

May they all Rest in Peace.