Leitrim deaths - Sunday, February 18, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Teresa McGowan (née Hoare), Cloonshannagh Rooskey, Rooskey, Co Roscommon / Co Longford



Mrs Teresa McGowan (nee Hoare) Cloonshannagh, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, died on the 17th February 2018, in the loving care of the matron and staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her late husband Tom Frank. Deeply regretted by her sons Frank and Thomas, daughters Elizabeth (Dixon) and Breda (Hughes), sons-in-law John and Tom, daughter-in-law Mary, sister Annie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Monday from 3.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Whitehall, arriving at 7.30pm Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Agnes (Aggie) Gannon (née McGrath), Greatmeadow, Boyle, Co Roscommon



Gannon (née McGrath) , Greatmeadow , Boyle , Co Roscommon . Peacefully at The Abbey Haven Nursing Home , Boyle . Agnes (Aggie) predeceased by late Husband Michael (Sonny) . Deeply regretted by her son John , daughters Mary and Margaret , sister Mai and brother John ,sister in law Mary , daughter-in-law Angela , sons-in-law Stephen and Joe , grandchildren , nieces , nephews and a large circle of friends. Her remains will be reposing at her residence (Greatmeadow) today, Sunday from 2 pm until 6pm . Removal on Monday morning to St. Joseph's Church , Boyle for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Assylinn Cemetery , Boyle .

John Patrick (J.P) Foley, Derrylow, Croghan, Boyle, Roscommon

John Patrick (JP) Foley, Derrylow, Croghan, Boyle, Co.Roscommon. 15th February 2018 (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sister Carmel Keane (Jamestown), brother Tom (Cleaheen, Cootehall), brother-in-law Frank, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Mass of Christian Burial today, Sunday at 1.30pm in St Michael's Church, Croghan with funeral afterwards to Ardcarne Cemetery.

Mary Connolly, Gurteendarragh, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

Mary Connolly, Gurteendarragh, Kinlough, Co Leitrim, peacefully at Our Lady's Hospital, Manorhamilton. Funeral Mass in St Aidan's Church, Kinlough today, Sunday at 11am with burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to Our Lady's Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

May they all Rest in Peace.