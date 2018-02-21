Leitrim deaths - February 21, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Paddy Joe McGloin, 78 Hillside Crescent, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim



The death has occurred of Paddy Joe McGloin of 78 Hillside Crescent, Manorhamilton and formerly of Glebe, Kinlough peacefully at Sligo Regional Hospital in his 95th year. Sadly missed by his daughters Mary and Martina, his son in law Paddy, his grandchildren Sharon, Sean and Stephen, his great-grandchildren Olive, Finn and Daniel, his brothers Terence and Fr Jim, his sister Bridie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton today, Wednesday evening from 5.30 to 7pm with removal to the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies to arrive at 7.45pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy Donohoe, 25 Tumra rd., Granard, Longford / Gowna, Co Cavan



Donohoe, Paddy, 25 Tumra Road, Granard, Co. Longford and formerly of Aughavains, Loch Gowna, Co. Cavan, Sun 18th Feb, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital following a short illness. Pre-deceased by his wife Elizabeth. Deeply regretted by his brother; Paul, sister-in-law, Ita, niece, Rosie, grandnieces, cousins, extended family and a large circle of friends. Requiem Mass today, Wednesday, 21st Feb at 12pm in the Church Of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Cavan Palliative Care, care of Whites Funeral Directors or any family member.



Mary Edina Gibbins (née O'Connor), Abbeycartron Lane, Longford Town, Longford / Ballinamuck, Longford

The death has occurred of Mary Edina Gibbins nee O’Connor of Abbeycartron Lane, Longford, Saturday 17th February 2018 after a short illness in Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home, Kildare, previously of Teffia Park, Longford and Ballinamuck, Co. Longford. Beloved mother of Maura Farrell (Dublin) and Liam (Owen Sound, Canada) and dear departed daughter Eileen. Dear sister of Imelda and departed sister Betty and departed brothers Fr Tom and Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving family, her son-in-law Eamonn, grandchildren Hannah, Brendan, Conor, Danny and Rachel and their spouses, great-grandchildren Dylan, Cara and Kian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, good friends and neighbors. Reposing in St. Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford today, Wednesday from 4.30pm with Removal to St. Mel’s Cathedral, Longford arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.



Kathleen Cairney, Furnaceland, Swanlinbar, Cavan

Kathleen Cairney, The Graan Private Nursing Home, Enniskillen and formerly of Furnaceland, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan on Monday, 19th February 2018. Removal today, Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Swanlinbar for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in Killaduff Cemetery.

John Maughan, Rush, Co. Dublin / Boyle, Co. Roscommon

John Maughan, Rush, Co. Dublin and late of Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Saturday, February 17, 2018, peacefully. Loving husband of the late Bridget. Sadly missed by his loving sons Jason, John and Ciaran, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and a wide circle of friends. May John Rest In Peace. Reposing at Fitzgerald's Funeral Directors, Rush on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass today, Wednesday morning at 10am in St. Maur’s Church, Rush followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

May they all Rest in Peace.