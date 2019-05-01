Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday May 1, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Tom Daly, Drummagh , Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Castlebar, Mayo

Tom Daly (Drummagh, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Castlebar) (Ex A.I.B) April 29th 2019 (suddenly) at home. Predeceased by his father Thomas. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Mary, adored sons Conor and Ronan, daughter-in-law Katherine, his mother Mary (Castlebar), brothers Seamus and Pat, sisters Máire, Anne, Dympna, Ellen and Alice, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home on Thursday 2nd May from 12 o'clock until 4 o'clock with removal to St. Mary's Church Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10.30 o'clock with funeral afterwards to St Mary's Cemetery Carrick-on-Shannon. House private outside of reposing times please.

Elizabeth McGlynn, Clooncorick, Carrigallen, Leitrim

In the loving care of Castlemanor Nursing home Cavan Surrounded by her loving Family.Predeceased by her husband Francie.

Reposing at her Residence tomorrow Wednesday from 12noon until 4pm.Removal arriving at St Marys Church Carrigallen at 7pm on Wednesday evening.Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am with internment in the Adjoining Cemetery.Family flowers only donations in lieu to Pallative care c/o family or the Undertaker.

Jean Skelly (nee Clyne), Oldcastle, Meath / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Skelly Jean (nee Clyne) Loughcrew View, Oldcastle, Co Meath. 30th April 2019. Beloved partner of Noel, much loved mother to Stephen, Peter, Lisa and Aaron. Grandmother to Lucas, Logan and Jessica. Sadly missed by her brothers Tony, Tommy, Sean and Aidan, sisters Pauline, Teresa, Sheila and Frances, daughter-in-law Patrice, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence from 4pm to 8pm Wednesday 1st May. Funeral Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Oldcastle at 11am Thursday, 2nd May. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Charles (Charlie) McCormack, Lisacarn & formerly Lahard, Ballinamore, Leitrim

At University Hospital, Sligo. Pre-deceased by his wife Janey and brothers Jimmy, Noel & Sean. He will be sadly missed by his son Charlie and daughter Bríd, brother Tommy, sisters Marie & Rosie, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore.

Matthew Cashin, Drumkielvey, Mohill, Leitrim

Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital after a long illness. Sadly missed by his wife Rita, sons Gary, David, Brendan and Kevin and their partners, grandchildren, sister Maura (USA), brothers Jim and Patrick (USA), Michael (Drumlish), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Church, Mohill on Wednesday at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Arus Carolan Patient Comfort Fund.

Jack McMahon, Rhyl, Wales, Carrick Road and Warren, Boyle, Roscommon

It is with great sadness that we, at Higgins and Sons Funeral Directors, Boyle and Ballinameen wish to advise of the death of our dear and beloved cousin Jack McMahon at his home in Rhyl, Wales on 27th of April surrounded by his loving family. Jack, formerly of Carrick Road and Warren, Boyle will be fondly remembered as a regular visitor to Boyle and made many lasting friendships in the town and through Boyle Golf Club. Sincerest sympathies to his wife Dorothy, sons John and Micheal and daughter Angie, family and a wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Claire McDermott (nee Moran), Cabra, Dublin / Cootehall, Roscommon

McDermott (née Moran), Claire (Late of Cabra, Dublin and Cootehall, Co. Roscommon) 30 April 2019, peacefully in the care of Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of the late Padraig and much loved mother of Patrick. Very sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Irene and Deirdre, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her sister Deirdre’s home on Thursday afternoon (2 May) from 2 pm prior to her Removal to the Church of St. Paul of the Cross, Mount Argus arriving at 5.15 pm. Funeral Mass at 10 am on Friday morning (3 May) followed by burial in Ard Carne Cemetery, Co. Roscommon arriving at approximately 2.30 pm.

James (Nasie) Breheny, Astoria, New York, USA and formerly of Bricklieve, Castlebaldwin, Sligo

James (Nasie) Breheny, Astoria, New York, USA and formerly of Bricklieve, Castlebaldwin, Sligo peacefully. Funeral to take place Tuesday April 16th at The Church of the Most Precious Blood, Astoria, New York, USA. Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Sunday June 2nd at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo. Enquiries to Sean Feehily at Sean Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo 0719159999.

May they all Rest In Peace.