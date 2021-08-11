Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday August 11, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Patrick McGloin, Largydonnell, Kinlough

Patrick Mc Gloin, No.6 New Houses, Kinlough and formerly Largydonnell, Co. Leitrim. Remains arriving at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough, on Thursday morning for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough.

Eugene (Gene) Mulligan, Drumloughan, Cloone, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Eugene (Gene) Mulligan, Drumloughan, Cloone, Co Leitrim, 9th August 2021 peacefully at Arus Carolan Nursing Home Mohill, Co Leitrim, surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family, brothers; Jimmy and Tommy, sisters; Rose (U.S.A), Josie (UK) and Veronica (Dublin), sister in law Joan, brothers in law Bill and Joe, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Gene’s remains will leave Smith’s Funeral Home Ballinamore, Co Leitrim on Thursday morning (12th August 2021) at 11:30am for funeral Mass at 12 noon in at St Mary’s Church Cloone, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Gene’s funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

In compliance with current Government guidelines on public gatherings Gene’s funeral mass is restricted family and friends and a maximum of 50 people. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to do so due to Covid restrictions can leave a message below by clicking on the “Condolences” icon. The family appreciates your understanding at this difficult time.

Mary O'Brien (née Kelly), Drumlumman, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Kildalkey, Meath

Mary O'Brien (nee Kelly), Drumlumman, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim and formerly Kildalkey, Co.Meath. August 9th 2021 (peacefully) at home. Predeceased by her brother Mick, sister Greta. Much loved mother of her devoted family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Mel, daughters Mary, Imelda, Anne, Loretta and Helen, son Mel, sons-in-law Liam and Phillip, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandchildren Martina, Clodagh, Annie, Maeve, Evlin, Rory and Kevin, great-grandchildren Freya and Ethan, sister Bridgie (New York) brother Jimmy (Wexford), sisters-in-law Emily and Rose, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Mary's Funeral cortege will leave her residence on Wednesday morning at 11.15 o'clock to arrive at St.Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, for Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link: Mary's Funeral Mass Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines, Mary's home, Funeral Mass and Burial will be private to family only, limited to 50 persons in the Church, while also requesting strict adherence to social distancing in the vicinity of the church grounds and cemetery. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time. House strictly private, please.

Mary Memmolo (née Gaffney), Mullaun, Keadue, Roscommon

Mary Memmolo née Gaffney, Boston, U.S.A., formerly of Mullaun, Keadue, Co. Roscommon, March 27th 2020. Mary will be sadly missed by her son Michael, brother Michael, sisters Sr. Mary Sarto, Philomena and Anne, nieces and nephews. Due to travel restrictions, her ashes have just been brought home to Ireland. Mary’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B. V. M. Arigna on Wednesday, 11th August, at 11.30am. Burial of ashes will take place afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Kilronan Parish Facebook page. In compliance with Government & HSE COVID guidelines regarding funerals, you are requested to follow rules regarding church numbers (35 persons permitted in church) also adhere strictly to Social Distancing in vicinity of Church and cemetery. The family thank you for your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Sylvester Heslin, Shroid, Longford / Ballinamuck, Longford

The death has occurred of Sylvester Heslin, Shroid, Co. Longford, and formerly of “The 98 Bar”, Ballinamuck, Co. Longford Saturday 7th August 2021 unexpectedly at St. James's Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his parents Michael (Mickey) and Mae. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife; Elaine, his sister; Olivia, mother-in-law; Breege McGrath, brothers-in-law; Peter and Padraig and their partners, nephews; Peter and James, aunts; Lily (Cavan), Jenny (Cloone) and Margaret (Enniskillen), uncles; Paddy (Dublin), Sean (Carrigallen) Fr. Dominic (New Zealand) and Peter (USA), relatives, neighbours and friends.

Sylvester’s remains will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck on Wednesday 11th August 2021 for funeral mass at 1pm followed by private cremation to Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm. Sylvester’s funeral mass can be streamed live on https://youtu.be/uNrcSb656qc Donations in lieu, if desired to the Irish Kidney Association care of McKeon's Funeral Directors Cloone or any family member. In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Sylvester’s funeral is restricted to 50 people. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Fidelma McKenna (née Hannon), East Port, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Fidelma McKenna, nee Hannon. Late of The Brook Bar, East Port, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly of Ballyogan, Culleens, Co. Sligo. Unexpectedly at her residence.

Predeceased by her late husband John and son, Michael Lawrence. Fidelma will be greatly missed by her son; Patrick (wife, Mary), daughters; Ann (husband, Mick Mullins, Ballina), Bernie (husband, Donal Kelly) and son; Peter (wife, Charlotte) and all of her grandchildren. She is survived by her brother Gus (Dublin) and her sister Bernadette (Ballyshannon), nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and very dear neighbours.

Reposing at her late residence on Monday and Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday at 11:30am to arrive at St Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donation in lieu if so desired to The Rock Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. Due to the death J+B McKenna Insurance Brokers, Ballyshannon will be closed until Thursday 12th August. Fidelma's

Seamus Drury, Raheny, Dublin / Mullingar, Westmeath / Boyle, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon

Seamus Drury (formerly of An Garda Síochána), Kilpatrick, Ballinea, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Ardsoran, Lisserlough, Boyle, Co. Sligo, 7th August 2021; Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff in Raheny House Nursing Home, Raheny, Co. Dublin. Predeceased by his parents James & Annie-Kate Drury. Seamus will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Rita, brothers Michael and John, sister Irene, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews James and John, nieces Siobhán, Kathyrn, Theresa and Bernadette, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May Seamus’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Removal on Wednesday to St. Attracta’s Church, Killaraght, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Killaraght New Cemetery. In line with current Government guidelines, Seamus’s funeral will take place privately to family, neighbours and close friends only please. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed through Mahon & O’Dowd Funeral Directors Facebook page www.facebook.com/boylefuneralhome

May they all Rest in Peace.