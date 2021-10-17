Leitrim deaths - Sunday, October 17, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Hazel McHugh (née Graham), Drumkilrooske, Derrylane, Killeshandra, Cavan



Hazel McHugh (nee Graham) Drumkilrooske, Derrylane, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan, Friday, October 15th, 2021, peacefully, in the Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell. Predeceased by her loving husband Blaney. Very sadly missed by her brother James, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and extended family. Removal leaving her residence on Monday, at 12.30pm, arriving at Derrylane Parish Church for Funeral service at 1pm, followed by Burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Paddy Archbold, Drumlayden, Corlough, Cavan / Santry, Dublin



Corlough, Co. Cavan and formerly of Magenta Crescent, Santry, Dublin. Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital in the presence of family. Predeceased by his wife Bernie and his sons John and Alan. Paddy will be sadly missed by his sons Patrick, Niall, Garrett & Ciaran, daughters Caroline & Sinead, brothers Willie & Anthony, sister-in-law Vera, his special friend Peggy, daughters-in-law Attracta, Kristin & Sharon, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. The family appreciates your understanding, sympathy and support at this sad time. Funeral Arrangements Later.

John (Seán) Edward Mulligan, Terenure, Dublin / Moyne, Longford



Peacefully, at his home, following a short illness and surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his daughters Mary, Anne and Fiona also his sisters May, Peggy, Bridgie, Helen and Anna. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nellie, his sons John, Michael, Joseph, Gerard, Denis, Brendan and David, his daughters Teresa, Francis and Breda, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. A message of condolence may be placed in CONDOLENCES below. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in lieu to the Peter Mc Verry trust at https://pmvtrust.ie/donate/ Funeral Arrangements Later

Dolores Fitzpatrick, Cuppenagh, Glangevlin, Cavan



Dolores Fitzpatrick, Cuppenagh, Glangevlin, Co. Cavan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Johnny (Dowra), Paddy, (TarmonBarry), Bernard, (London) & Terry (Sligo), daughters Norah (Glangevlin) & Kathleen (Ballinaglera), her sister Aileen Holland (Northampton England), her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relations and friends. Funeral Mass on Sunday in St. Patrick's Church, Glangevlin at 12.30pm, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu to Palliative Care, North West Hospice, Sligo. Covid restrictions to apply at all times with 50% capacity in the church.

Martin Joseph (Joe) Beirne, Kilbride, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

14th October, 2021. At Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Martin and Elizabeth, brother Brian and sisters Pauline and Angela. Survived by his brothers Vincent and John, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin on Sunday (17th Oct.) from 4pm (walk through only) with Removal at 5pm to St. Brigid’s Church, Dangan to arrive at 5.45pm (via Kilbride). Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery. Please adhere to Covid-19 restrictions at all times, including social distancing, wearing of face mask, sanitizing, verbal condolences and no handshaking. Church capacity 50%.

May they all Rest in Peace