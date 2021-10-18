Leitrim deaths - Monday, October 18, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Gerry McGauran, Kiltrustan, Strokestown, Roscommon



Peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Roscommon University Hospital. Recently predeceased by his son Michaél and brother Fr. Frank and previously predeceased by his sisters Sheila and Ciss. Loving husband of Baby and much loved father of Stella and Frankie. Adored grandfather of Bláthnaid, Cormac, Clodagh, Caoimhe, Cillian, Eoghan and Diarmuid. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Yvonne, brother Vincent, sister-in-law Nuala, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday, October 19th, from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 20th, at 11am in Kiltrustan Church. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Owing to ongoing Covid restrictions, Gerry's Funeral Mass is restricted to family and friends. For those wishing to view Mass online, Gerry's Funeral Mass will be live streamed, link to follow. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this very sad and difficult time for the family.

Hazel McHugh (née Graham), Drumkilrooske, Derrylane, Killeshandra, Cavan



Hazel McHugh (nee Graham) Drumkilrooske, Derrylane, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan, Friday, October 15th, 2021, peacefully, in the Breffni Care Centre, Ballyconnell. Predeceased by her loving husband Blaney. Very sadly missed by her brother James, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and extended family. Removal leaving her residence on Monday, at 12.30pm, arriving at Derrylane Parish Church for Funeral service at 1pm, followed by Burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Paddy Archbold, Drumlayden, Corlough, Cavan / Santry, Dublin



Corlough, Co. Cavan and formerly of Magenta Crescent, Santry, Dublin. Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital in the presence of family. Predeceased by his wife Bernie and his sons John and Alan. Paddy will be sadly missed by his sons Patrick, Niall, Garrett & Ciaran, daughters Caroline & Sinead, brothers Willie & Anthony, sister-in-law Vera, his special friend Peggy, daughters-in-law Attracta, Kristin & Sharon, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. The family appreciates your understanding, sympathy and support at this sad time. Funeral Arrangements Later.

John (Seán) Edward Mulligan, Terenure, Dublin / Moyne, Longford



Peacefully, at his home, following a short illness and surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his daughters Mary, Anne and Fiona also his sisters May, Peggy, Bridgie, Helen and Anna. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nellie, his sons John, Michael, Joseph, Gerard, Denis, Brendan and David, his daughters Teresa, Francis and Breda, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in lieu to the Peter Mc Verry trust at https://pmvtrust.ie/donate/ Funeral arrangements to follow.

May they all Rest in Peace