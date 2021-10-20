Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday October 20, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Charlie Regan, Breffni Heights, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Charlie Regan, Breffni Heights, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. – October 18th 2021 (suddenly) at Galway University Hospital. Pre-deceased by his wife Margaret, sister Peggy, brother Joe. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons Joseph and Cathal, daughter Ciara, son-in law Damien, sister Ann Duignan (Annaduff), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Charlie’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday morning at 11.15 o’clock to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link Charlie’s Funeral Mass . Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines, the Church is limited to 50 % capacity.

Gerry McGauran, Kiltrustan, Strokestown, Roscommon

Peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Roscommon University Hospital. Recently predeceased by his son Michaél and brother Fr. Frank and previously predeceased by his sisters Sheila and Ciss. Loving husband of Baby and much loved father of Stella and Frankie. Adored grandfather of Bláthnaid, Cormac, Clodagh, Caoimhe, Cillian, Eoghan and Diarmuid. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Yvonne, brother Vincent, sister-in-law Nuala, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 20th, at 11am in Kiltrustan Church. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Owing to ongoing Covid restrictions, Gerry's Funeral Mass is restricted to family and friends. For those wishing to view Mass online, Gerry's Funeral Mass will be live streamed, link to follow. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this very sad and difficult time for the family.

Paddy Archbold, Drumlayden, Corlough, Cavan / Santry, Dublin

Corlough, Co. Cavan and formerly of Magenta Crescent, Santry, Dublin. Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital in the presence of family. Predeceased by his wife Bernie and his sons John and Alan. Paddy will be sadly missed by his sons Patrick, Niall, Garrett & Ciaran, daughters Caroline & Sinead, brothers Willie & Anthony, sister-in-law Vera, his special friend Peggy, daughters-in-law Attracta, Kristin & Sharon, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Smiths Funeral Home, High St., Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim this Wednesday evening from 5pm until 7 pm with removal afterwards to St. Patrick’s Church, Corlough for Mass at 8pm. See Corlough/Templeport Facebook page for link. Reposing at Rock’s Funeral Home, North St. Townparks, Swords on Thursday evening from 7pm until 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning in the Holy Child Church, Whitehall, Dublin at 10.30am followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery, Balgriffin, Dublin 17. The capacity of the church is limited to 50% but you can view the Mass live on the church webcam through the following link www.whitehall.dublindiocese.ie or www.churchservices.tv/whitehall The family appreciates your understanding, sympathy and support at this sad time.

John (Seán) Edward Mulligan, Terenure, Dublin / Moyne, Longford

Peacefully, at his home, following a short illness and surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his daughters Mary, Anne and Fiona also his sisters May, Peggy, Bridgie, Helen and Anna. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nellie, his sons John, Michael, Joseph, Gerard, Denis, Brendan and David, his daughters Teresa, Francis and Breda, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in lieu to the Peter Mc Verry trust at https://pmvtrust.ie/donate/ Funeral arrangements to follow.

Thomas O'Reilly, Drumauna, Drung, Cavan / Killeshandra, Cavan

Thomas O’Reilly, Drumauna, Drung and late of Lahard, Killeshandra. Beloved husband of Rose and dear father of Philip, Colm, Oliver and Rosemarie. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law Brian Galligan, grandson Paídí, sisters-in-law. Predeceased by his brothers Eddie, Phil, Pat, James and sister May. Reposing in Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Wednesday evening from 7pm to 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 1pm in St. Brigid’s Church, Killeshandra with interment in adjoining cemetery. House Private at all times.

James (Jim) Doran, Sheafield, Leitrim Village, Leitrim

James (Jim) Doran, Sheafield, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim. October 18th 2021 (peacefully) at the North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by his devoted wife and family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie (nee Burke), children Ann Marie, James, Patrick, Colm, Dearbhla, Richard and Melissa, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother Tony (Oaklawn, Chicago), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends and Jim’s eircom colleagues.

James’s Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Wednesday evening at 6.30 o’clock arriving St. Joseph’s Church, Leitrim Village at 7 o’clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery, via Kiltoghert school.

Michael Gaffney, The Donahies, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim

Gaffney Michael (Mick), The Donahies, Dublin 13 and formerly of Corrala Carrigallen, Co. Letrim. 18th October 2021. Passed away peacefully in the care of AnovoCare Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Rosaleen. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter Rosemarie, sons Francis, Declan, Michael, Adrian and Brendan, daughters-in-law Tina, Elaine and Michelle, his adored grandchildren Ciaran, Aaron, Shane, Aoife and Ryan, god daughters Noeleen, Angela and Bernadette, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Wednesday, 20th October, from 2pm to 4pm. Removal to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Donaghmede on Thursday morning for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. A live stream of Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://holytrinityparish.ie/live/

Julia Gilligan (née Bredin), Lissinaskea, Glenaniff, Rossinver, Leitrim

Julia Gilligan (nee Bredin), Lissiniskea, Glenaniff, Rossinver, Co Leitrim, in her 95th year, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Francis and son-in-law Oliver. Julia will be sadly missed by her son Edward, daughters Mary (Croal), Frances (Feely), Ann (McHugh), daughter-in-law Patricia, sons-in-law Paddy & Michael, grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Aidan's Church, Ballaghameehan, followed by burial in Rossinver Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, The Mall, Sligo.

John Melsom, Aughawillan, Leitrim

John Melsom, Aughawillan, Co. Leitrim and late of Prestatyn, North Wales. Beloved husband of Linda, loving father of Michael and stepfather of Jennifer, Katie, Lisa, Lavinia and Timothy. Sadly missed by his wife, son, stepchildren, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing at home on Tuesday, October 19th, from 4pm to 8pm; house strictly private at all other times.

Linda Chalkright, Ferrangarve, Arva, Co. Cavan

Linda Chalkright, Ferrangarve, Arva, Co. Cavan, Sunday, 17th October, 2021, peacefully. Beloved wife of Allan, Linda will be sadly missed by her family and loved ones. Funeral Service in Arva Parish church on Thursday afternoon at 1.30pm, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, at 3pm. House Private, please.

May they all Rest in Peace.