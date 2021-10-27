Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday October 27, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Wallace Armstrong Drumlease Road and formerly Carrigeencor, Dromahair, Leitrim

Armstrong, Drumlease Road and formerly Carrigeencor, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, 25th October 2021, Wallace, peacefully in his 94th year, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Sheila, his brother George and his sisters Iris and Violet. Stepfather to Maura and Martin and to the late Tony, Mel and Catherine. Sadly missed by his grandchildren, his nephews, extended relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Prayers at Funeral Home on Thursday at 1pm followed by removal to Drumlease Parish Church, Dromahair for Funeral Service at 2pm. Interment afterwards at Creevelea Abbey New Cemetery. Covid 19 restrictions apply, we request social distancing and mask wearing be adhered to at all times please

John Leatham Dublin 7, Dublin / Ballinamore, Leitrim

Leatham John (Millrace Rd., Phoenix Park and formerly of Navan Road and Killala Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 and Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim). October 25th 2021, peacefully, at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of his adoring late wife Anna and loving father of Stephen, Patricia, Annette, MaryJo, John and the late Jackie. Predeceased by his loving sister Angela Ryan (Thurles) and his loving brother Brian Leatham (South Africa). Sadly missed by his twelve wonderful grandchildren, his sons-in-law Finbarr, Des and Liam; his daughters-in-law Belinda and Lorna, his brothers Brendan, Monsignor Gerald Leatham (Brownfield, Texas), Paddy and sister Philomena, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, cousins, his many nieces and nephews, his extended family and his many good friends and neighbours.Family flowers only please. Donations may be made to St. Francis Hospice. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village on Wednesday evening (27th October 2021) from 6pm until 8pm. Removal to The Church of the Most Precious Blood, Cabra West on Thursday morning (28th October 2021) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. Please continue to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times.

Keith Geelan, Aughamore, Mohill, Leitrim / Drumlish, Longford

The death has occurred of Keith Geelan , Drumlish, Co. Longford and late of Aughamore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Keith passed away unexpectedly on Saturday 23rd October 202. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, Mary and Patrick, brothers; Gary and Karl, Karl’s partner; Fiona, nephews; Conor and Ethan, uncles; Thomas Martin Gerry and Kevin, aunts; Olivia, Carmel (Crowe) and Theresa (Maloney), cousins, work colleagues, neighbours and many friends. Keith’s remains will repose at his family residence private to family, neighbours and close friends please on Tuesday (26th October 2021) from 5.00pm – 8.00pm. Keith’s funeral cortege will leave his family residence on Wednesday 27th of October 2021 to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial to the adjoining cemetery.

Ursula Regan (née Rynn), Aughrim, Ballinaglera, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Ursula Regan (née Rynn), of Firswood Manchester, formerly Aughrim, Ballinaglera, Co. Leitrim, in Manchester Royal Infirmary on the 12/09/2021. Predeceased by her brother Michael. Sadly missed by her loving husband Frank, daughters Sarah, Frances and Vanessa and son Paul and grandchildren, Mabel, Nina, Elsie, Albie, Oscar, Gloria and Margot and by her sisters, Annie Sue, Imelda and Brid and extended relatives, friends and neighbours. Removal to St. Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera arriving at 7pm on Wednesday 27th October. Funeral Mass at 12 noon Thursday 28th October, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. In lieu of flowers, all donations to Dementia UK would be most gratefully appreciated in Ursula's memory.

Jennifer Greene, Cashelard, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

The death has occurred of Jennifer Greene, Cashelard, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly of Killybegs, Co. Donegal. Dearly beloved wife to Michael and loving mother to her sons Colton & Sebastian. Beloved daughter of Mary and late William Hamilton. Sadly missed by her brothers Alan, Adrian and predeceased Michael, and by all her extended family and friends.

Reposing tomorrow, Wednesday, from 6pm until 8pm at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Rd, Ballyshannon, F94 ED21, with removal afterwards to her residence, until Friday morning, going to St. Mary's Church, Cashelard, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family and close friends. Jennifer's Mass will be live on John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors and Funeral Home Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/John-McGee-Sons-Funeral-Directors-and-Funeral-Home-147502300799015

Peter Sheeran, Palmerstown, Dublin / Rooskey, Roscommon

Sheeran Peter, (Palmerstown, Co. Dublin and formerly of Rooskey, Co. Roscommon) October 24, 2021. Peacefully and happy in the wonderful care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown with his beloved daughter Dee by his side. Peter will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Patsy of 58 years, daughter Dee Flynn, son Patrick, brother Eddie and his wife Pricilla (New York), son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Niamh, his adored grandchildren Jack, Aoife, Katie, Philip and Zoe, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, 28th October, at 10am in St. Philomena’s Church, Old Lucan Road, Palmerstown followed by burial in Esker Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed using the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/palmerstown. Please respect mask wearing and social distancing protocols at all times.

Mae Kelly (née Lavin) Cartrontaylor, Ballintogher, Sligo

Peacefully at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Gussie, son Noel and daughter Bernadette. Dearly missed by her sons Thomas, John, Gus, Anthony and Ciaran, daughters Breege (Wales), Ann (Devaney), Elizabeth (Coleman), Celine (Barrett) and Deirdre, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Mae will be reposing at her residence from 5pm until 9pm on Wednesday and 5pm until 9pm on Thursday. House private thereafter please. Funeral Mass will take place in St Teresa’s Church, Ballintogher on Friday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Please adhere to all current public health guidelines in relation to Covid 19. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following: https://www.facebook.com/Parish-of-Killenummery-and-Killery-267409810120938/

Una McCormack, Rathedmond, Sligo, formerly Annaghgowan, Kilmactranny, Co. Sligo

Una McCormack, Rathedmond, Sligo, formerly Annaghgowan, Kilmactranny, Co. Sligo, October 26th 2021. Former Ward Sister, Pediatric Unit, Sligo University Hospital. Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital and previously in the loving care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her siblings, recently deceased brother Paschal, her sisters Eileen, Teresa (Teesie), Dympna (Mc Keon), Sr. Margaret (MMM), Rosaleen, Brendan and Cathy (Conlon). Una will be sadly missed by her loving brother Enda and sister Agatha (White) Dublin, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, on Thursday evening from 6.00 o’clock until 8.00 o’clock. Removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Highwood, on Friday morning (October 29th) arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery.

In compliance with COVID 19 guidelines, you are requested to wear a face mask, sanitise hands, avoid shaking of hands, regarding church numbers (50 persons permitted in church) adhere strictly to social distancing at all times, in funeral home, on route to church, in church and cemetery. Those unable to attend, please leave condolences on the link below. The family thank you for your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

May they all Rest in Peace.