Leitrim deaths - Friday, October 29, 2021

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kevin Ludlow, Aughavilla, Belturbet, Cavan / Dundalk, Louth



Kevin Ludlow, Aughavilla, Belturbet, Co. Cavan,formerly Thistlecross, Mountpleasant , Dundalk Co. Louth, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surounded by his loving family Beloved husband of the late Agnes. Predeceased by his loving wife, parents, James and Annie, brothers Seamus, Paddy and Barney, sisters Kathleen (Donegan), Ann ʽNan’ (Sharkey) and Eileen (Fox). Sadly missed by his loving daughter Vanessa, son-in-law Noel, grandchildren Conor and Niamh, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home today Friday; removal on Saturday at 11.30am to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Staghall, Belturbet, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd., Cavan. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to Palliative Care, Cavan General Hospital.

Colette McBride (née Dodd), Rosehill, Sligo Town, Sligo / Boyle, Roscommon



McBride (née Dodd) Colette, Rosehill, Sligo and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon, peacefully on October 26th, surrounded by her family with the excellent staff at Willow Brooke Care Centre, Castleisland, Co. Kerry. Dearly loved wife of the late Columb and mother of Rory (England), Maria O’Sullivan (Tralee, Kerry) and the late John. Sadly missed by her son, daughter, son-in-law Mike, daughter-in-law Emma, much loved grandchildren Áine, Ruarí, Clodagh, Cathal, Marty and Francis, brother Fr. Kieran Dodd (England), relatives and many friends. Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am on Friday, October 29th, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo. Burial follows in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo. Funeral mass will be livestreamed at www.sligocathedral.ie

Brendan Mulleary, Hackney, London / Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Brendan Mulleary, Hartley, Carrick-on-Shannon and Hackney, London. 27th March 2020. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving son Thomas, daughter Brenda, grandchildren Charlie, Ciaran and Ella, brother Joe, partner Mary, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral Mass for Brendan in St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon at 12 o’clock on Saturday 30th October followed by burial of ashes in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.

Margaret (Maggie) Mc Goldrick, Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Leitrim



Mc Goldrick - Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, October 26th 2021, peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Margaret (Maggie), wife of the late Malachy and sister of the late Mary, Rosie, Luke and Jim, devoted mother of Micheál; sadly missed by her loving sisters Phyllis (Leyden) and Josie (Ballantine), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.Removal on Friday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Margaret’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/dromahair. Burial afterwards in Carrickatemple Cemetery.

Jennifer Greene, Cashelard, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal

The death has occurred of Jennifer Greene, Cashelard, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly of Killybegs, Co. Donegal. Dearly beloved wife to Michael and loving mother to her sons Colton & Sebastian. Beloved daughter of Mary and late William Hamilton. Sadly missed by her brothers Alan, Adrian and predeceased Michael, and by all her extended family and friends. Reposing at her residence, until Friday morning, going to St. Mary's Church, Cashelard, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family and close friends. Jennifer's Mass will be live on John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors and Funeral Home Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/John-McGee-Sons-Funeral-Directors-and-Funeral-Home-147502300799015

Mae Kelly (née Lavin) Cartrontaylor, Ballintogher, Sligo

Peacefully at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Gussie, son Noel and daughter Bernadette. Dearly missed by her sons Thomas, John, Gus, Anthony and Ciaran, daughters Breege (Wales), Ann (Devaney), Elizabeth (Coleman), Celine (Barrett) and Deirdre, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass will take place in St Teresa’s Church, Ballintogher on Friday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Please adhere to all current public health guidelines in relation to Covid 19. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following: https://www.facebook.com/Parish-of-Killenummery-and-Killery-267409810120938/

Una McCormack, Rathedmond, Sligo, formerly Annaghgowan, Kilmactranny, Co. Sligo

Una McCormack, Rathedmond, Sligo, formerly Annaghgowan, Kilmactranny, Co. Sligo, October 26th 2021. Former Ward Sister, Pediatric Unit, Sligo University Hospital. Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital and previously in the loving care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her siblings, recently deceased brother Paschal, her sisters Eileen, Teresa (Teesie), Dympna (Mc Keon), Sr. Margaret (MMM), Rosaleen, Brendan and Cathy (Conlon). Una will be sadly missed by her loving brother Enda and sister Agatha (White) Dublin, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Highwood, on Friday morning (October 29th) arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilmactranny Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.