Leitrim deaths - Thursday, March 31, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:
Michael Philbin, Corfree, Loch Gowna, Cavan / Castlebar, Mayo
Philbin, Michael, Corfree, Loch Gowna, Co. Cavan and formerly Castlebar, Co. Mayo, Tuesday, 29th March, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by his devoted wife Teresa. Sadly missed by his brother Frank, brother-in-law Hughie, nephews, nieces, extended relatives, neighbours and best friends; Brendan and Eileen. Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home Cavan (H12 RF78) from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, 31st March. Removal to The Church Of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna to arrive for 12oc Requiem Mass on Friday, 1st April, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Those wishing to view Michael's Funeral can do so on this link. https://www.facebook.com/parishofgownaandmullinalaghta
John Gaynor, 5 St. Patrick's Terrace, Edgeworthstown, Longford
John died peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of St. James's Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, his sister Bridie (England), Margaret (Strokestown), and brother Pat (Strokestown), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. House private please. Funeral Arrangements Later.
Eamon(Edward) Butler, Cloonfad, Rooskey, Roscommon / Newbridge, Kildare
Formerly of Connolly Villas, Newbridge. Peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, son Edward, daughters Ann Marie, Sabrina and Glenda, as well as his grandchildren, extended family and circle of friends. Funeral Arrangements Later
May they all Rest in Peace
