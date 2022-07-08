Leitrim deaths - Friday, July 8, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Archie Naughton, Corraun Village, Racecourse Road, Roscommon Town, Roscommon



ARCHIE NAUGHTON Corraun Village, Racecourse Road, Roscommon Town, July 7th, 2022; In the care of the exceptional staff of the Coronary Care Unit at the Mater Hospital, Dublin at age 16. Adored and irreplaceable eldest son of Paula and Padraic and much-loved brother to George and Isaac. He will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, his grandmother Nana Kerr, his uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours, schoolmates, his many good friends and by all those who supported him throughout his illness. Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon, on Saturday afternoon from 3pm until 6pm (in light of the current Covid spike, this will be strictly walk-through only, without the shaking of hands). Removal from his home on Monday morning at 10.15am to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon (via Castle Street) arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. For those wishing to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online condolence link below. The Naughton family very much appreciate your support at this time and are aware that people wish to offer their condolences but kindly request that this is done in a socially distanced way. Family flowers only. House private please. Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM and can also be viewed live on Monday at 11am by CLICKING HERE

Mary Fitzpatrick, Ardonan, Milltown, Belturbet, Cavan



Mary Fitzpatrick, Ardonan, Milltown, Belturbet, Co. Cavan 7th July 2022 peacefully at Lisdarn Unit surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Francie and Rose Agnes. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Francie and Ted, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews Noel, Michael, Enda and Fergal, grandnephews and grandnieces, relatives and friends. Remains will be reposing at her residence in Ardonan (H14 AR28) from 4pm until 6.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Milltown, for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, 9th July, at 10am with burial afterwards in Drumlane Cemetery.

Pat Flynn, Corrick, Drumlish, Longford



The death has occurred of Pat Flynn, Corrick, Drumlish, Co. Longford. July 5th (peacefully) in the loving care of the management, nurses and staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen, predeceased by his sister's Mary, Bridie and Catherine. Sadly missed by his daughters Rosemarie and Carina, son-in-law Colm, his beloved grandchildren Blánaid and Rían, nieces and nephews, sister-in-law Lizzie, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford Friday from 5pm until 7pm. Strictly walkthrough only. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Drumlish followed by burial in the new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod.

Gerry Gorman, Legga, Moyne, Longford



Gerry died peacefully in Cavan General Hospital, after a long illness bravely borne, in the tender care of the Palliative Care Team and surrounded by his family on 4th, July, 2022. He is predeceased by his parents John and Mary and his son Peter. Deeply regretted by his wife Maureen, sons Gerard, Joseph and Kevin, daughters Sinéad and Monica, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his beloved grandchildren Eve, Áine, Isobelle, Conor, James, Gary, Claire, Holly, Callum and Sarah, brother Patrick and sister Jenny, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral mass at 12 noon on Friday 8th in St Mary's Church, Legga, Eircode (N39 XK11), followed by burial in Legga Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Croí Heart and Stroke Centre, c/o of Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Please note there will be no evening mass in St. Mary's Church, Legga, on Friday 8th.

John Francis Fitzpatrick, St Elizabeth's Court, North Circular Road, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim



John Francis Fitzpatrick, St Elizabeth's Court, North Circular Road, Dublin 7 and formerly Drumloona, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Jim and Michael, his sisters Kathleen, Margaret, Sr.Regina and Breege, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements later

May they all Rest in Peace.