Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday October 5, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Patrick (Paddy) Fee, (Clontarf and late of Clogher, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim

Fee Patrick (Paddy), (Clontarf and late of Clogher, Corraleehan, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim) – 4th, October 2022 – (peacefully) at home, in his 99th year; beloved husband of the late Anne, loving father of Moira, Patricia, Attracta and Delphine and cherished grandad to Thomas, Shane, Eimear, Niall, James, Conor, Brian, Leona, Darragh, Caoimhe, Naoise and the late Leonardo. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Liam, Jim and Ciarán, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Family flowers only please. Funeral arrangements later.

Rose Casey (née McGowan) Breanletter, Keadue, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Rose Casey (née McGowan) Breanletter, Keadue, Co. Roscommon. Rose passed away peacefully, on 4th Oct 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her devoted husband Jim, sons Brendan (Leixlip), John (Drumshanbo) and Michael (Breanletter, Keadue) and her sisters Bernie and Imelda. Much loved and sadly missed by her beloved grandchildren Neela, Kyla, Ethan, Leah, Josh, Ella, Adam, Eabha, Oisin and Daire, daughters-in-law, Emer, Sharon and Noeleen, sisters and brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Reposing at Shivnan's Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Wednesday evening from 4 p.m.until 8 p.m. Removal from her home in Breanletter on Thursday morning to the Church of the Nativity of the B.V. M. Keadue, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilronan Cemetery. Grateful thanks to all Staff who cared for Rose in Sligo, Roscommon and Galway Clinic Hospitals and the Roscommon Palliative Care and Community Nursing teams for their care and support throughout Rose’s illness. Those wishing to attend and are now unable to do so, may leave messages of condolence on link below. The family would also like to thank everyone for their sympathy, support and understanding at this very difficult time.

Peggy (Margaret) Walsh (née McDermott), Swords, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon

WALSH (née McDermott), Peggy (Margaret) (River Valley, Swords, Co. Dublin and formerly of Abbeytown, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) - October 2nd, 2022, (peacefully) at the Mater Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Maurice and sister of the late Sr. Breda. Sadly missed by her loving brothers Liam and John, sisters Mary, Shelia and Chris, brothers-in-law Paddy McAlinney, Sean, Martin, Paddy and Joe Walsh, sisters-in-law Alice, Marie and Joan, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her many close friends. and neighbours. Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) evening from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Removal on Thursday (Oct. 6th) morning to St. Finian's Church, River Valley, Swords, arriving for 10 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Crematorium. You can view the Funeral Mass live on the church webcam through the below link. Webcam link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-finians-river-valley-parish No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. House Private.

Mary Breslin, (nee Conway), St. Joseph's Villa, Church Rd, Bundoran, Co. Donegal

Mary Breslin, (nee Conway), St. Joseph's Villa, Church Rd, Bundoran, Co. Donegal. 4th October 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Gerry and loving mother to Alan, David, Caroline and Jacqeuline. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, daughters, son-in-law Donal Gallagher, daughter-in-law Shawna, grandchildren Lauren, Emily, Charlie, Kieran, Conall and Finnian, her sisters Rita (Galway), Josephine (Dublin), and Sandra (Ennis), her brothers Frank (Portumna) and Billy (Cardiff), brother-in-law Enda Breslin (Mullingar), sister-in-law Anne McEvoy (Kilkenny) and all her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her parents Tom & May Conway and her sister Ann Kennedy. Reposing at the Family Home, St. Joseph's Villa, Church Rd., Bundoran on Wednesday 5th Oct, from 4pm to 8pm and Thursday, 6th Oct., from 4pm to 8pm. House Strictly Private at all other times please. Removal from the Family Home on Friday morning, 7th Oct., at 10.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.Mary's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie. Family flowers only please, donations in Mary's memory to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo care of donation box at Family Home/Church or by post to Donal Breslin, Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Padraig Beirne, Shankill, Elphin, Co. Roscommon

4th October, 2022, in his 90th year. Peacefully, at Roscommon University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Lucy (nee Dolan), parents Richard and Kate and sisters Peggy and Una. Padraig will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving children Richard, Leonie (Morris, Nenagh) and Derek, son-in-law Seamus, daughter-in-law Sheila, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Charlie, Liobhan, Grainne and Oisin, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin, on Thursday (6th Oct.) from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St Patrick’s Church, Elphin, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon. Padraig will be laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed at https://www.churchtv.ie/elphin/. The Beirne family are grateful for your sympathy and prayers at this time

Kathleen Dolan (née Marron), Oaklawn Drive, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Castleblayney, Monaghan / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Kathleen Dolan (née Marron) Oaklawn Drive, Roscommon Town and formerly of Toey, Shantonagh, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan and Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. October 1st, 2022. (Suddenly), at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Dan, son Thomas, parents Thomas and Kate, brother Thomas and her sisters Mary and Rose. She will be very sadly missed by her daughters Rose, Patricia, Mairead and Bernie, sons Joe and Brendan, brother Patrick, sons-in-law Morgan and Frank, daughter-in-law Linda, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home (Eircode F42 AX29) on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 8. Removal on Thursday morning leaving her home at 10.30am to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. The Dolan family very much appreciate your support at this time. House private on Thursday morning please. Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM and can also be viewed live on Thursday at 11amby clicking https://www.churchtv.ie/roscommontown/

Eithne Lavin (née Lenehan), Lissalway, Castlerea, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Eithne Lavin (née Lenehan), Lavin's Shop and Post Office, Lissalway, Castlerea, County Roscommon and formerly Rathallen, Boyle, County Roscommon. 1st October 2022, peacefully but unexpectedly in the loving care of all her family at University College Hospital, Galway. Predeceased by her husband Seán, infant daughter Orla, parents Jimmy and Sarah. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Gearóid (Straffan), Kenneth (Lucan), Alan (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Ronan, daughters Mary (Kelly)(Lucan) and Sarah, son-in-law Adrian, daughters-in-law Marion and Gráinne, Alan's partner Niamh, grandchildren Seán, Pádraig, Daragh, Sienna, Phoebe, Caoimhe, Grace and James, brother John, sisters Myra and Josie, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, customers and many friends. Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning to arrive at 11.50am to St. Paul's Church, Kilmurray. Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Rathmoyle Cemetery. Livestream from 11.50am www.facebook.com/flanaganundertakers

Patrick Gilleran, Cloonfree, Strokestown, Roscommon / Frenchpark, Roscommon

Peacefully at St. Vincent's Private Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Hubert and Ethna. Beloved husband of Kathleen and much loved father of Hugh and John. Patrick will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, sisters Carmel, Teresa and Jacinta, nephews, nieces, uncle Willie, aunts Geraldine, Chris and Kay, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Removal on Wednesday morning October 5th to the Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.