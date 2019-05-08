German journalists set sail to Leitrim

Seven travel journalists from Germany have been visiting Ireland and Leitrim this week, enjoying a cruise on the River Shannon – as guests of Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and cruise tour operator, Locaboat.

The visiting journalists – representing various print and online publications with a combined readership of almost 1.2 million people, or potential German holidaymakers – were here to find out more about cruising holidays on the Shannon and to experience at first-hand the spectacular scenery and the wealth of things to see and do in this part of Ireland.

They travelled from Carrick-on-Shannon to Dromod, stopping off for lunch at The Oarsman in Carrick-on-Shannon and The Cottage Restaurant in Jamestown. They also enjoyed dinner at Cox’s Steakhouse, in Dromod.

Peter Nash, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for Central Europe, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite these German travel journalists to visit Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and Leitrim. Fact-finding visits like this are an important element of our annual programme of activity; they are a really effective way for us to get positive exposure for the River Shannon and Ireland through the media in Germany, helping us to showcase cruising holidays and the superb tourism experience on offer in this part of Ireland to a wide audience of potential German holidaymakers.”

Snug in my bunk for a night on the #RiverShannon courtesy of @locaboat and #CarrickCraft in a very peaceful #CarrickonShannon



Dinner with visiting journalists and @leitrimtourism at @TheOarsman

Superb as usual - food, presentation, service, ambience and music.



Oíche mhaith! pic.twitter.com/RJabXz9vCO — Sarah McCarthy (@mac_heartlands) May 4, 2019

Read Also: Don't miss the Observer's Leitrim v Roscommon championship special