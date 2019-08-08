Work to commence on Lough Key to Boyle cycle-path

The Lough Key to Boyle cycle path will commence construction this week or next.

The contract for the cycle path, which forms part of the Boyle 2040 plan for the town, has been awarded to well-known company Harrington Concrete and Quarries and it is hoped that it will be completed by October of this year.

The news has been welcomed by Boyle Town Team who applied for the funding for the cycle path in conjunction with Roscommon County Council.

