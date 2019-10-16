Roscommon boy rescues man from Boyle river

A male in his 40s was rescued from the Boyle river last Friday afternoon, October 11.

According to reports the alarm was raised at around lunchtime last Friday when it is believed the man entered the water near the town centre.

The fast flowing river took the man through the town and the alarm was raised by a number of construction workers who spotted the man in the water.

Efforts were made to throw life rings to the man in the river but these attempts proved unsuccessful and he was eventually rescued when a teenage boy who waded into the water near the GAA club and pulled the man to shore.

He was subsequently treated by emergency medical services before being transferred to hospital where he is understood not to have suffered any life-threatening injuries.