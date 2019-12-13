Four former Garda Stations to be handed over to the community

Former Garda Stations in Tarmonbarry, Ballyforan, Knockcroghery and Ballintubber are to be given to Roscommon County Council for community use, Senator Maura Hopkins has confirmed.

Senator Hopkins stated, “I am very pleased that we have been able to secure this handover after a significant lobbying effort.”

“I have been working closely with local communities on this matter since my election to the Seanad in 2016. I know that communities have ambitious plans to once against restore these buildings to their role at the centre of our communities.”

Senator Hopkins concluded, “I look forward to the completion of this handover in the coming months. I will continue to work closely with local communities to secure the necessary capital investment to allow them to realise their visions for these new community spaces.”