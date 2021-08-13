Man to face court today following Roscommon drug seizure

A man is set to appear before a special court sitting today following an investigation into a drug seizure in Co Roscommon earlier this week.
The man in his 30s arrested in connection with the seizure of cannabis plants and cannabis herb with a combined value of €56,050 in County Roscommon on Wednesday, 11th August, 2021.
He has since been charged and is expected to appear before a special sitting of Loughrea District Court at 2:30pm today Friday, 13th August, 2021.
More News
The pandemic has been a terrible wakeup call about how our lives can be turned upside down with little or no warning.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.