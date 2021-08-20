20/08/2021

Search our Archive

Boyle Arts Festival showcasing free to view online videos

Boyle Arts Festival showcasing free to view online videos

Reporter:

news reporter

Boyle Arts Festival is showcasing a number of videos that are now free to view online, on their website www.boylearts.com.

They include Abbey Community College student Amy O’Neill playing harp in Frybrook House, along with artist Laura Earley visiting three premises in Boyle that retain the mosaic shop fronts, featured in her book, ‘Roscommon’s Mosaic Tradition’.

Amy O'Neill

Artist Susan Mannion describes the process behind her work “Within our Grasp”, a piece that can be viewed in Boyle Library courtyard, and singer Donal O’Connor performs his song, ‘The Queen of Main Street’.

The popular lunchtime concerts that were specially recorded this year will be shown on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 1.15pm. They are premieres of three recitals by TU Dublin students, Molly de Búrca, flute, Luke Lally Maguire, piano and Eiméar Harper, soprano. The recitals were recorded during BAF 2021 in the Main Salon at King House.

Eimear Harper, soprano

‘Sraith Na Búille’ (The Boyle Suite) the special piece composed by Dr. Ryan Molloy for the inaugural King House Piano Commission is also available to watch online.

The Moylurg Writers who are always a popular item in the Festival programme, have produced their own film that features members’ music, song , prose and poetry that BAF are happy to share with you.

Simply click on the ‘Festival’ tab on the home page of www.boylearts.com to see the selection of videos.

Molly de Burca

The full interview between Carole Coleman and Kingston Mills, that proved to be a popular event at the Festival, will also soon be available to watch along with another specially commissioned song from Donal O’Connor, entitled ‘I Am The River’.

All the above videos will remain on the website as free to view.

For families, there is still time to take part in the Treasure Trail, which can be downloaded from www.boylearts.com, or forms can be picked up from Una Bhan or King House.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media