Boyle Arts Festival showcasing free to view online videos

Boyle Arts Festival is showcasing a number of videos that are now free to view online, on their website www.boylearts.com.

They include Abbey Community College student Amy O’Neill playing harp in Frybrook House, along with artist Laura Earley visiting three premises in Boyle that retain the mosaic shop fronts, featured in her book, ‘Roscommon’s Mosaic Tradition’.

Amy O'Neill

Artist Susan Mannion describes the process behind her work “Within our Grasp”, a piece that can be viewed in Boyle Library courtyard, and singer Donal O’Connor performs his song, ‘The Queen of Main Street’.

The popular lunchtime concerts that were specially recorded this year will be shown on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 1.15pm. They are premieres of three recitals by TU Dublin students, Molly de Búrca, flute, Luke Lally Maguire, piano and Eiméar Harper, soprano. The recitals were recorded during BAF 2021 in the Main Salon at King House.

Eimear Harper, soprano

‘Sraith Na Búille’ (The Boyle Suite) the special piece composed by Dr. Ryan Molloy for the inaugural King House Piano Commission is also available to watch online.

The Moylurg Writers who are always a popular item in the Festival programme, have produced their own film that features members’ music, song , prose and poetry that BAF are happy to share with you.

Simply click on the ‘Festival’ tab on the home page of www.boylearts.com to see the selection of videos.

Molly de Burca

The full interview between Carole Coleman and Kingston Mills, that proved to be a popular event at the Festival, will also soon be available to watch along with another specially commissioned song from Donal O’Connor, entitled ‘I Am The River’.

All the above videos will remain on the website as free to view.

For families, there is still time to take part in the Treasure Trail, which can be downloaded from www.boylearts.com, or forms can be picked up from Una Bhan or King House.