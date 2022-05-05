Roscommon woman fined for no car insurance

Carrick-on-Shannon Courthouse
Juliana Da Silva, 1 Silver Road Drive, Boyle, Co Roscommon was convicted and fined €250 for having no insurance when she was stopped by Gardai on October 3, 2021 at Attifinlay, Carrick-on-Shannon.
The court heard the defendant is a mother of two children and her husband works in a meat factory. Her affairs are now all in order and she has not come to garda attention since.
Judge Sandra Murphy did not impose a disqualification. A charge of failing to produce insurance was marked proved and taken into consideration.
