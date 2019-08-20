Connacht call-up for Manorhamilton's Hannah Johnston

Manorhamilton's Hannah Johnston, who is a member of Sligo Rugby Club has been included in the Connacht U18 squad for the upcoming 2019 Interprovincial Championships.

Connacht got their campaign underway last weekend with a 39-10 defeat at the hands of Leinster. They will be back in action this Saturday when they host Munster.

INTERPRO ROUNDUP | A great win for our U18s who got their series off to the perfect start, beating Ulster Clubs 36-14 at UL.



Our U18 Girls lost 39-10 away to Leinster and will be looking to bounce back against Munster next weekend. #GrassrootsToGreenShirts pic.twitter.com/U3nG3LcBpr August 17, 2019

