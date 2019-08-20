Rugby

Connacht call-up for Manorhamilton's Hannah Johnston

Manorhamilton's Hannah Johnston, who is a member of Sligo Rugby Club has been included in the Connacht U18 squad for the upcoming 2019 Interprovincial Championships.

Connacht got their campaign underway last weekend with a 39-10 defeat at the hands of Leinster. They will be back in action this Saturday when they host Munster.

