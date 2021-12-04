Another win for Carrick RC U14s but U13s lose narrowly

A win and a loss for Carrick Rugby Club’s young players on the road last weekend with the club’s U14 team defeat Corrib RFC while the U13 side were pipped by Gort in a tight contest.

U14s win on the road again

Carrick U14s hit the road for the third week in a row looking to continue their seven match winning streak against Corrib RFC. In cold but fair conditions they did just that thanks to two powerful tries, one from the forwards and one from the backs. One conversion provided security as Corrib fought back in the final minutes scoring a try but failing with the conversion.

It was a very well matched game Corrib demonstrated tremendous determination and were clearly well drilled. It was in the critical points where Carrick showed their character and athleticism to clinch the win, 12 points to five at the full-time whistle.

Carrick U14s now go on to play the Connacht league final on the weekend of December 11.

Gort pip Carrick U13s

Twenty-six boys travelled to Gort on Sunday to play their great rivals Gort in a very competitive fixture with no quarter asked or given from the first minute to the very last. When these teams met in the first League match of the season in October, Carrick took the win but it wasn't to be on this occasion.

Both sets of forwards dominated and the ball only slipped inside either 22m line on three occasions in the whole of the first half.

Carrick's inability to get the ball past their outhalf to their very promising back line seriously hampered their go-forward threat. The most potent threat was via their athletic second rower Alvaro di Santiago who made some terrific straight line runs. Poor support play ensured that Carrick never really capitalised on these hard yards from the young Spaniard and possession was lost each time.

Carrick, led by their captain John Mulvanerty, rang the changes and 12 subs came on for the second half. They tried hard but continued to squander good ball in the second half and poor passing from a number of players halted their progress.

Gort scored the only points of the game after Carrick lost possession once again inside their own half. A few swift passes later and they were over the line despite a great tackle from Liam Kane on the line itself but it just wasn't enough to stop the Gort player crashing over for a try.

Carrick's best phase of attacking rugby came in the final 10 minutes where they laid siege to the Gort 22. Despite their best efforts, some tough calls and resolute defending from the Gort team, Carrick just couldn't get over the line.

A brave finish with Gort winning 5-0 but plenty to work on at training. Carrick have a great chance to exact their revenge when Gort visit Carrick on December 12.

Team: J. Mulvanerty, L. Glancy, C. Rowley, M. Glover, T. Tansey, J. Foley, T. Killian, P. Tighe, J. Boyd, J. Bosquette, H. McGovern, S. McGuinness, P. Cabrera, P .Keane, K. Kopczynski, R. Connaughton, A. de Santiago, F. Farrell, C. McGovern, D. McKiernan, S. Gleeson, R. McNabola, H. Newcombe, T. Gately and L. Kane