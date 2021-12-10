Wicklow prove too strong for Longford RFC

Longford Senior Men travelled to league leaders Wicklow on Sunday looking for a response after a flat performance versus Mullingar the week before. They certainly delivered in this respect but unfortunately despite battling to the very end, they left the Garden County with nothing to show for their great efforts.

The match was a repeat of the first match of the season, which Wicklow just shaded, in that two very well coached and committed teams, were going hell for leather. The opening exchanges were dominated by Wicklow but it was the away side that went ahead from a superb sweeping move, finished by Daithi Connolly and converted by Ryan McHugh on the twelve minute mark.

Wicklow came back at Longford and were back on level terms five minutes later, courtesy of a chip over the top unlocking the Longford defence. Longford struck next with a penalty from Ryan McHugh, only for Wicklow to strike back with an unconverted try to go into the lead for the first time. Longford hit back with another penalty but then disaster struck when they were shown a yellow card and conceded a third try on the stroke of half time, to leave the score at the break, 17-13.

Both teams tried to catch their breath at half time after a frenetic first half, with advantage to Wicklow, as Longford would be starting the 2nd half a man down. However, Longford got the bit between their teeth and after earning a penalty, kicked to the corner and drove over for an unconverted try, dotted down by John Geelan, to retake the lead by a single point.

Unfortunately, this was the last time Longford lead in the match, as Wicklow ran in two unanswered tries and kicked a penalty to push their total out to 34 points. It was a long way back for Longford but to their great credit they never dropped their heads and continued pushing until the final whistle, where they went over for a converted try to leave the final score 34-25 and Longford just short of a losing bonus point.

It is tough to take much from a defeat but the way the side battled in the match against the league leaders having spent 20 minutes of the match with 14 players and Joe Bennett having to move out to the centre due to injuries, the tide will soon begin to turn for what is an excellent side who the cards have just not fell right for thus far this season.

Longford take on second placed Boyne in the last home match and league match of 2021 in CPL Park on Sunday next at 2 PM. We would request a big home support, we have plenty of area for social distancing in an outdoor setting.

Longford: P’O Farrell, H Connolly (C), D Quinn, D Geelan, B McManus, M McHugh, K O’Gorman, J Bennett, F McGowan, A Wynne, D Connolly, D McHugh, C Hughes, R Shaw, R McHugh, L Brady, J Geelan, Andrew Beirne, F Davis, J Mimnagh.

Post Match Comments from Longford RFC Head Coach Glenn Baskett

“Not the result we wanted or expected today. We travelled to Wicklow expecting a reaction from last week’s performance and we wanted that performance to lead into a positive result for us. We start well go 7-0 up but then our achilles heal of not taking control of the restart and allowing the opposition momentum let that good work become undone. They piggy back 2 lost line outs and strike from good field position.

"But the attitude and desire to win this game when you lose your starting winger and centre, along with two yellow cards cannot be faulted. Of course we wanted the win after last week but Wicklow are top for a reason, they are well coached with some good players scattered through their team. I thought their line out was very good and gave them a good platform which they used well.

"Scrum time I thought we managed well. But they took a couple of wide scores well and credit to them for the execution on them. That said our overall defensive effort was a huge improvement on last week.

"And to finish the game with a converted try showed the attitude the boys had brought all week. We have learnings from today, like last week and looking at Boyne’s 62 points put on Clondalkin mean today won’t be good enough next week. But it’s also a brilliant opportunity next week that we look forward to in our last run of 2021.”

Men’s Leinster League Fixtures/Results 2021-2022

19/09/2021 Longford 09 Wicklow 14

16/09/2021 Boyne 13 Longford 08

10/10/2021 Longford 17 Cill Dara 15

17/10/2021 Clondalkin 15 Longford 34

31/10/2021 Longford 18 v Carlow 13

28/11/2021 Mullingar 22 v Longford 1

05/12/2021 Wicklow 34 v 25 Longford

12/12/2021 Longford v Boyne CPL Park (1st XV 2.00 2nd XV 12.30)

09/01/2021 Cill Dara v Longford Silken Thomas Park (1st XV 2.30 2nd XV 1.00)

16/01/2021 Longford v Clondalkin CPL Park (1st XV 2.30 2nd XV 1.00)

23/01/2021 Carlow v Longford Oak Park (1st XV 2.30 2nd XV 1.00)

06/02/2022 Tullow v Longford Black Gates (1st XV 3 2nd XV 1.30)

13/02/2022 Longford v Mullingar CPL Park (1st XV 3 2nd XV 1.30)

The Towns Cup will be played at the end of the league.

Senior Women’s Update

Longford Senior Women’s match versus Garda/Westmanstown was postponed to a later date. They travel to Portlaoise this Sunday in their last league match of 2021.

Women’s Leinster League Fixtures 2021-2022

03/10/2021 Longford v Portlaoise (Conceded by Portlaoise)

24/10/2021 Longford 17 v New Ross 19

31/10/2021 Arklow 19 v Longford 07

14/11/2021 Longford 41 v Greystones 0

28/11/2021 Naas 52 v Longford 15

05/12/2021 Garda/Westmanstown v Longford (Postponed)

12/12/2021 Portlaoise v Longford

16/01/2021 Longford v Naas CPL Park

30/01/2021 New Ross v Longford

06/02/2022 Longford v Arklow CPL Park

20/02/2022 Greystones v Longford

13/03/2022 Longford v Garda/Westmanstown CPL Park

Congratulations Shane

Congratulations to Longford RFC’s Shane Mallon who was selected in the Ireland Rugby 7s Development Squad, who played and won the Dubai Invitational Tournament , which was played alongside the famous Dubai 7s last week. The squad arrived in Dubai last Tuesday ahead of three days of action and were coached by former Ireland International Kevin Maggs. Ireland lifted the trophy courtesy of a 38-12 over Samurai RFC (Professional 7’s Team) in the final.

Shane, who hails from Clooncareen, Bornacoola, came through the Longford RFC Mini/Youth set up before spending Senior Cycle with Cistercian College Roscrea and is now in UCD. Shane is a great club man and before his call up was busy mentoring the Longford U15 Squad in the Midlands Selection Blitz the weekend before. All at Longford RFC are delighted for Shane and congratulate him and all the Irish team on their victory in the Tournament.

Your Club Your Country Draw

Thanks to all the members and friends of Longford RFC who bought tickets for the IRFU Your Club Your Country raffle and helped the club raise €6000 of much needed funds, 100% of which went to Longford RFC. If you missed out this year, do not worry the draw will be back next year.

Simon Community Sleep Out 2021 in partnership with the Longford RFC

The start of October saw the launch of a new partnership between Longford Rugby Club and the Simon Community for three years in the Sin Bin. It also saw the official launch of the Simon Communities innovative sheltered housing project on Earl Street, which has helped 14 people move out of homelessness

Like all voluntary organisations the Simon Community and Longford RFC have seen a huge drop in fundraising due to Covid restrictions. However, the costs continued to accumulate and this led to the innovative fundraising partnership between the two organisations.

The first fund raising event is the ‘annual’ Sleep Out event hosted by Longford RFC, where volunteers commit to spending a night under the stars to try and gain some small understanding of the daily struggle a homeless person endures. Sleepers are asked to raise as much sponsorship as possible, with all funds raised going to the Simon Community locally and Longford RFC. The event will take place this Friday December 10th with registration from 9 PM.

If you would like to participate please contact Noel Greene 087 961 5766 or Gerry Larkin 086 819 5519 for information and sponsorship cards. Thanks to Shannonside and Kiernan Steel for supporting the event.

Sin Bin

The Sin Bin Event Centre is back open as per Government Guidelines. Superb food and drink are available across the weekend (Friday to Sunday) and lunch on Wednesday/Thursday. Christmas nights are now also available for booking. Phone 087 346 4914 for bookings or email sinbinbookings@outlook.com. Check out the Sin Bins Facebook page for updates and specials; www.facebook.com/thesinbinlongford/