Longford rugby club news

Longford Senior Men’s next match is against Cill Dara on January 9, where they will be looking to turn a recent run of close loses back into wins and finish out their league season strongly, with any eye an extended run on the Towns Cup, where they have performed strongly over the last number of years.

Senior Women’s Update: Longford Senior Women scored an emphatic 60-0 win over Mullingar in the Midland League Semi-Final under lights on our new 4G pitch in CPL Park on Friday to go through win to go through the finalin January, with the details to be confirmed. A very big well done from all at Longford RFC. Their next league match is on January 16, when they welcome high flying Naas to CPL Park.

Fr Christmas visits CPL Park: Our Mini Rugby players were delighted by the visit of Fr. Christmas to CPL Park on Sunday past. All the players got to meet him, confirmed they had been great over the year and told him what they want for Christmas. They all walked away with a token to remember their meeting on the day too! Well done to all our Committee members and parents on our Mini section who facilitated the special visit.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year: The President and Board of Longford RFC would like to wish all our players, members and friends a Very Merry Christmas and a Safe and Covid free 2022. The past two years have undoubtedly been some of the hardest the club has experienced, due to the Covid pandemic but it is extremely heartening to see how much effort has gone in from all our players and members to get back playing rugby safely and helping to raise funds to keep the show on the road. We are all really looking forward to a better 2022.

Sin Bin: The Sin Bin Event Centre is open as per Government Guidelines. Superb food and drink are available across the weekend (Friday to Sunday) and lunch on Wednesday/ Thursday. Phone 087 346 4914 for bookings or email sinbinbookings@outlook. com. Check out the Sin Bins Facebook page for update, specials and updated opening hours; www. facebook.com/thesinbin longford/