Search

28 Jan 2022

Bornacoola's Shane Mallon named in Ireland U20 Rugby squad for U20 Six Nations campaign

Bornacoola's Shane Mallon selected for Ireland Rugby Sevens squad

Bornacoola's Shane Mallon scoring for the Leinster U18 squad against Munster

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

28 Jan 2022 3:53 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Bornacoola’s Shane Mallon has been named in the Ireland squad for the upcoming Six Nations U20 Championship.

The former Longford RFC and current UCD player has been named in the 31-strong Ireland squad, sponsored by PwC, for the campaign that gets underway on Friday week, February 4, in Musgrave Park against Wales.

Ballyhaunis outgun Carrick in high scoring affair

The son of Peter and Mary in Bornacoola, Shane featured for both the Leitrim Minor footballers and hurlers before concentrating on rugby while his brother Cian currently lines out with Bornacoola footballers, Carrick and Leitrim hurlers. His uncle Kevin Mallon is also a well known referee in the county.

Ulster back row Reuben Crothers has been appointed captain ahead of Ireland’s opening fixture against Wales at Musgrave Park on Friday, 4 February (Kick-off 8pm, live on RTÉ).

Speaking to IRFU.cm, Head Coach Richie Murphy said “We have been working hard for a number of weeks and it’s an exciting time for these young players, who have the honour of representing the wider group in the Six Nations.

“It has been a challenging year but the players have come in, worked hard and bonded well, and I have been impressed by their work-rate, commitment and application. Now our focus turns to performance and next Friday’s opening game against Wales, which we know will be a big challenge first up.”

Vote for your Leitrim Observer Mens Club Team of 2021

Links for every position on Men team included at the bottom of this story - simply click on each position to vote for that position

Ireland kick off the Six Nations against Wales on Friday week, before travelling to France in Round 2 on Friday, 11 February.

Murphy’s side will then go head-to-head with Italy on Friday, 25 February at Musgrave Park, before concluding the Championship away in England on Saturday, 12 March and at home to Scotland in Cork on Sunday, 2o March.

Nominate your Leitrim Observer Ladies Club Team of the Year for 2021

Links for every position on Ladies team included at the bottom of this story - simply click on each position to vote for that position

The Ireland Squad For 2022 U20 Six Nations is as follows:

Forwards (17):

  • Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
  • Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
  • Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster)
  • Conor Moloney (Young Munster RFC/Munster)
  • John Glasgow (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster)
  • Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)(Captain)
  • James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • Rory McGuire (UCD/Leinster)
  • James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)
  • Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • Darragh McSweeney (Shannon RFC/Munster)
  • Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)
  • James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)
  • Scott Wilson (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)
  • Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster)
  • Ronan O’Sullivan (Highfield RFC/Munster)

Backs (14):

  • Matthew Devine (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
  • Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
  • Aitzol King (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
  • Ben Brownlee (Blackrock College/Leinster)
  • Fionn Gibbons  (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)
  • Daniel Hawkshaw (Belvedere College/Leinster)
  • Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)
  • Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)
  • Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster)
  • Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC/Leinster)
  • Daniel Squires (UCC RFC/Munster)
  • Adam Maher (Rockwell College/Munster)
  • Shane Mallon (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Ireland Fixtures:

  • Ireland v Wales, Friday 4 February, Musgrave Park, 8pm (RTÉ)
  • France v Ireland, Friday 11 February, Stade Maurice David, 8pm (Virgin Media)
  • Ireland v Italy, Friday 25 February, Musgrave Park, 8pm (Virgin Media)
  • England v Ireland, Saturday 12 March, StoneX Stadium, 7.15pm (RTÉ)
  • Ireland v Scotland, Sunday 20 March, Musgrave Park, 5pm (Virgin Media).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media