Leinster Rugby and Munster Rugby agree Aviva Stadium switch

Leinster Rugby and Munster Rugby have confirmed new dates for the United Rugby Championship games to be played between the clubs in Aviva Stadium and Thomond Park.

The game at Aviva Stadium was initially fixed for Saturday, April 2, at 7pm but that game will now be played at the same venue on the weekend of May 20/21 with the kick-off to be confirmed by URC in the coming weeks.

The return fixture at Thomond Park will instead now be played on the earlier date of Saturday, April 2, at 7pm.

Commenting on the move, Leinster Rugby CEO Mick Dawson said:

“This was not a straight forward process by any means but the reality is that we were approached by the IRFU and Munster Rugby with a view to facilitating a switch in dates for the two games.

“We understand that there will be disappointment in particular amongst Leinster Rugby fans who have been planning for the game on April 2, but a solution needed to be found for that fixture in May with Thomond Park unavailable.

“The past few seasons have been difficult on us all and flexibility and working to find solutions in ever-changing scenarios has become the reality for all organisations and that is the case here also. We were faced with a dilemma and we worked hard together to find a solution that ensures that Leinster Rugby and Munster Rugby supporters will enjoy two great days out in Aviva Stadium and Thomond Park.

“We now have a full fixture list in the United Rugby Championship and in the Champions Cup with plenty of big games, and big interpro games at that, to look forward to.”

Leinster Rugby Season Ticket Holders do not need to take any action and their tickets will automatically be updated to reflect the change in dates.

Supporters that purchased match tickets for the game at Aviva Stadium on April 2 will be contacted directly by Ticketmaster to confirm the date change and options available to them.