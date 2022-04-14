Search

14 Apr 2022

Moyne CS celebrate Leinster schools rugby success

Moyne CS celebrate Leinster schools rugby success

Moyne Community School players celebrate with their supporters after their victory in the Leinster Schools Senior Development Shield

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

14 Apr 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

There were huge celebrations in Moyne Community School when they defeated Carlow's Presentation De La Salle Bagenalstown 17-8 at the second time of asking to win the Leinster Schools Senior Development Shield title in Donnybrook on Tuesday April 5.

After two incredible contests, Moyne Community School were eventually crowned Senior Leinster Development Shield champions, beating Presentation De La Salle Bagenalstown 17-8. The first half was a tight affair with the breakthrough finally coming after a searing break by scrum half, Barry Donnelly. Moyne led at the break by that solitary score.

Into the second half and Moyne again breached the Bagenalstown rearguard through another outstanding break from the mercurial Arvagh man, Barry Donnelly. With fly half, Sean Smyth converting, Moyne led 12-0.  The Carlow side refused to lie down and after constant pressure, they opted for a penalty to leave the game finely poised at 12-3. 

Moyne were looking dangerous, however, every time they got into the opposition half.  After another well worked attack, Moyne touched down again through devastating outside centre Auley Thomas. At 17-3, Moyne looked like they had done enough but Bagenalstown rallied again and scored a try of their own.

Fortunately for Moyne, the conversion came back off the post to leave the game at 17-8. Moyne were not to be denied, however, and after another brilliant turnover, Sean Smyth booted the ball into the stand and the final whistle sounded. Cue hysterical scenes of unbridled joy, as Moyne supporters invaded the pitch to celebrate with their team. 

A massive congratulations to the Moyne men on their Leinster success. Incredibly, Drumlish man Eoin Murtagh has now captained a junior and senior Moyne team to Leinster rugby titles. Quite an achievement. 

The senior panel have given themselves and those who were in attendance, memories to last a lifetime. 

Team and extended panel: Martin Bissett, Chris Grimes, Ronan Mullally, Ian McLoughlin, Odhran Gray, Shane O’Hara, Eoin Murtagh, Ryan Darcy, Barry Donnelly, Sean Smyth, Conor Columb, Aaron Smyth, Auley Thomas, Jeff Niee, Paul Finnegan, Jack Patton, Sean Conboy, Lorcan Reilly, Kaelum Gill, Joe Finnegan, Darren Walsh, Dylan McCabe, Joe Reilly, Ronan Cooney, Adam Glennon, Stephen Sheridan, Rory McEvoy, Zach Tunstead, Evan McKeon, Caelum McGee, Doyin Sotunbo, Fayo Badejo, Nathan Maher, Aaron Conboy, Callum Brough

Moyne Community School players celebrate with their supporters after their victory in the Leinster Schools Senior Development Shield

