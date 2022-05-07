Search

07 May 2022

'His record speaks for itself' - The day the face of Irish Rugby changed in 2008

'His record speaks for itself' - The day the face of Irish Rugby changed in 2008

Munster’s director of rugby took on a new challenge

Reporter:

Reporter

07 May 2022 5:52 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Declan Kidney was confirmed as the new Ireland rugby head coach on May 7, 2008.

Kidney was Munster’s director of rugby at the time and his appointment was delayed until after that summer’s tour of New Zealand and Australia, with the Irish province chasing another Heineken Cup triumph.

Kidney replaced Eddie O’Sullivan, who resigned following Ireland’s dismal World Cup and then worst ever Six Nations campaign.

Irish Rugby Football Union chief executive Philip Browne said: “While the need to make the appointment as soon as was practicable was important, the IRFU was conscious of keeping any disruption to the preparations of the Munster team to a minimum.

“Declan Kidney’s record speaks for itself and it was obvious from the very beginning of this process that he was one of the main contenders to lead Ireland to the next Rugby World Cup in 2011.”


Declan Kidney walked away from his role at Munster to take the Ireland job 

Kidney’s appointment was an open secret, and his CV gained another notable entry when Munster did win a second Heineken Cup title in three years.

Kidney, who had previously been assistant to O’Sullivan, said: “There is no greater honour for any coach than to lead his own country. I am delighted to have this opportunity and to be here at what is the pinnacle of my career.

“I have worked with many exceptional players during my career at both international and provincial level and there is no doubt that we have the talent in Ireland to be successful at the highest level.”

Kidney’s tenure got off to the perfect start as he led Ireland to the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2009. They then beat Australia at the 2011 Rugby World Cup before losing in the quarter-finals to Wales.

In 2012, Ireland suffered a record 60-0 loss to New Zealand, and Kidney’s contract was terminated in 2013 after they finished fifth in the Six Nations, including a loss to Italy.

He is currently director of rugby at London Irish.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media