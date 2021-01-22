87% of parents believe the Department of Education should make a decision on the Leaving Cert before the end of January

iReach has surveyed Parents of school going children in Ireland on their opinions of whether the Leaving Cert exams should go ahead and when should a decision be made by the Department of Education as well as wider Back to School issues.

The nationwide survey ran between 13th and 19th of January and received over 1,000 responses from adults on a nationally representative basis by Age, Gender and Region. 600 of these are parents of Children in Primary or Secondary Schools.

· 87% of Parents of Leaving Cert students and 75% of all adults in Ireland think that the Department of Education should make a decision before the end of January to decide if the Leaving Cert will be cancelled and replaced with predicated grades.

· 75% of Leaving Cert Parents think their Children should be given the option to choose between sitting their exams in June or receiving predicated grades.

o 56% Parents of Leaving Cert students say their Children would prefer to sit their exams in June with 44% of Children preferring predicated grades.

· 82% agree that their Leaving Cert children’s anxiety and stress levels have increased due to the uncertainty of the Leaving Cert exams.

· 73% Parents of Primary School goers say their children’s anxiety and stress levels and have increased compared of 80% of parents of Secondary school children seeing increased anxiety and stress levels of their children.

In relation to Back to School for all parents of Primary and Secondary children:

· Nearly half (47%) of all adults feel that schools should only reopen when the R-rate is under 1 nationwide. This compares of 42% of Parents of Primary School and 48% of Parents of Secondary School Children.

· Only 25% of all Adults think schools should reopen on the 1st of February, highest amongst Leaving Cert Parents (33%) and 28% of Parents in Primary or Secondary School goers.