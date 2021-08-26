Search our Archive

26/08/2021

Leitrim school kids urged to design logo for new arts initiative

Minister for Education Norma Foley has encouraged students at primary and post-primary level to design a new logo for BLAST – Bringing Live Arts to Students and Teachers, a new initiative that will enable up to 400 new arts in education residencies in schools each year.

The aim of this scheme is to give students in schools all over the country the opportunity to work with a professional artist on unique projects.

Students are encouraged to use their creativity to design a logo for this national initiative that all BLAST projects in all schools can use.

The individual winner will be chosen by a judging panel including Westlife manager Louis Walsh and visual communications programme Lead, TU Dublin, Brenda Dermody. 

The winner will receive a GoPro camera while all entries will receive a certificate from the Department. The competition is open to all students across primary and post-primary schools.

Minister Foley said: “BLAST is a really exciting initiative which brings creativity and art to the centre of our schools and I believe that our students can gain some valuable skills from the new scheme.

“I would encourage all students to enter the logo competition. This is a great opportunity to represent your school and have your winning design used across every other BLAST project in the country.”

The closing date for entries by email to blast@education.gov.ie or by post is Thursday 30 September 2021.

Further information on how to enter the competition can be found on www.gov.ie/blast  

