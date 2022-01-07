Search

07 Jan 2022

Drop in numbers of Leitrim students going on to third level education

Leaving Certificate Exam

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Leitrim secondary schools have seen a drop in Leaving Certificate students heading on to third level education.

The feeder school league table was published this week. It showed that fee paying schools continue to dominate entry to college, but the second Covid-era Leaving Cert gave disadvantaged pupils a further CAO lift.

The figures showed that pupils in schools serving the most disadvantaged communities have benefited from the use of grades based on teachers’ estimated marks instead of, or alongside, exam results. The feeder school tables are drawn from data supplied by almost 30 third-level colleges and from the State Examinations Commission(SEC).

Mohill Community College had the highest perecentage of Leaving Cert students enroling in third level intitutions this year. 83% of the 64 students who sat the exam went on to third level education this year. It was the only Leitrim school to see an increase in students going to third level, last year the had 73%. NUIG and NUI Maynooth were the most popular choices.

103 students sat the Leaving Certificate in Carrick-on-Shannon Community School, 80% of those students went onto third level education. Last year 100% of Carrick students went on to third level education. The most popular college choices from Carrick were NUIG, IT Sligo and University of Limerick.

77% of the 64 students who sat exams in Ballinamore Community School went to third level this year, this is a drop from 100% of students last year.  NUI Maynooth and DCU had the highest number of students from Ballinamore.

The percentage of Drumshanbo Vocational School students who went to third level this year compared to last year dropped slightly from 77% to 71%. 47 students sat the Leaving exam this year and NUIG,UCD, DCU and  IT Sligo were the most popular choices.

75 students sat the Leaving Certificate in St Clare’s Comprehensive School, Manorhamitlon this year. 64% of the students went on to third level education, a large drop from 84% in 2020. IT Letterkenny, IT Sligo, Galway - Mayo It and UCD were the top choices here.

Lough Allen College, Drumkeerin had just 27 Leaving Cert students this year, 63% went on to third level education in 2021, a drop from 75% in 2020. Galway-Mayo IT and IT Sligo were the colleges of choice.


Carrigallen Vocational School had 53 students sit LC exams this year. 62% of those students went to third level education, which is similar to last year’s numbers. Galways - mayo IT and DCU were the most popular choices there.

Many Leitrim students choose to do PLC courses for a year before heading on to third level education.

