40 members of An Garda Siochana in Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal are not at work after contracting Covid-19 or being identified as close contacts.

The 40 members in the North West are among hundreds of gardaí nationally who are now affected by the virus.

Senior gardaí are due to meet later today (January 7) to discuss the force’s management of the current crisis.

Also read: Isolating Loughan House prisoners get Netflix