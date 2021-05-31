Dip & Donate in Leitrim for North West Simon Community

Join, North West Simon Community Dip & Donate Challenge from 18th – 21st June, ending on the longest day of the year to help raise vital funds to sustain the Early Intervention and Prevention Service.

The first Dip at Dawn took place at Rosses Point in 2019 with over 70 brave individuals coming out in support of North West Simon Community on the longest day at 5.00am. This year’s challenge will be virtual as we can’t gather together as a group.

You can take your Dip on any day between 18th and 21st June or if your very brave take your Dip on the four days in a row. It’s up to you!

For many of us, the longest day of the year (June 21st) symbolises the start of summer a day where people take time to enjoy with friends and family, but when you’re homeless, you are forced to go without the simplest comforts!

There has never been a more pressing time to stand together to help the most vulnerable in our society. The North West Simon Community are heavily reliant on donations from fundraising events and need your support, the charity supported 499 individuals in Sligo, Leitrim & Donegal last year.

Help make a difference by signing up to North West Simon Community Dip & Donate Challenge to help raise vital funds to support the Early Intervention and Homelessness Prevention Service. The first 50 participants who sign up will be posted out a free Dip & Donate t shirt. Sign up on www.northwestsimon.ie or by contacting the organizer at mary@northwestsimon.ie

“Embrace the rush of endorphins as you enter the water and cherish the feel-good factor of knowing you’re helping prevent and resolve homelessness in your local Community”

If you can’t make it to the beach, you can always take a dip in a local lake or river, or even your back garden paddling pool!

As this is a facebook challenge, the charity are asking you to create a Facebook Fundraiser simply by logging into your Facebook page, click “Create Fundraiser” click on “Charity” in the “Who are you raising money for” section and select North West Simon Community. 100% of the money goes to the charity. Make sure to share your photos and videos of your dip and tag North West Simon Community on all social media channels.

You can also fundraise using idonate if you aren’t on facebook or make a donation on the website at www.northwestsimon.ie and in the comment box please put “Dip & Donate”.

If you require any further information please don’t hesitate to call Mary on 087 7708865 or e mail mary@northwestsimon.ie for further details on the Dip & Donate Challenge.

Last year North West Simon Community supported 499 individuals in Sligo, Leitrim & Donegal and are heavily reliant on donations to fund its services. If you decide to Dip&Donate at dawn on the weekend of the longest day and fundraise for your local homeless charity, we would be delighted with your support at this time.