Sligo swimmer secures final spot in Day 3 of Olympics

Mona McSharry
Sligo swimmer, Mona McSharry, continued her impressive form at this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games as she secured a coveted final spot in the Women’s 100m Breaststroke.
Finishing fourth in her semi-final in a time of 1:06.59, she become the first Irish swimmer to qualify for an Olympic final in 25 years.
