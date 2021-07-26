IT Sligo preparing for bumper term ahead with increase in CAO applicants

IT Sligo is preparing for a bumper term ahead as it has seen a 32% increase in CAO applicants on last year.

The institute has seen an increase of 1,701 applicants this year compared to 2020 with an increase of 2,639 total mentions and 236 more first preferences across their range of level 6, 7 and 8 programmes.

Demand for science courses increased by 24% over 2020 with Forensic Science, Health Sciences and Environmental Science performing strongly.

The institute has also seen a further 18% increase in applicants across all Level 8 programmes and there is strong interest in several new courses to meet emerging demand including, Electronics & Self Driving Technologies Robotics and Automation, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics & Self Driving Technologies.

A new Law and Business degree has been a popular choice as the only three-year honours degree available within the northwest and midland region.

Students commencing their studies in IT Sligo in 2021 will graduate from a Technological University when the institute joins with GMIT and Letterkenny IT in early 2022.

President of IT Sligo, Dr Brendan McCormack said the CAO figures show a growing confidence in the Institute:

"This reflects the huge effort made by our marketing team to understand the educational aspirations of both 2nd level and mature students to guide us in designing programmes that are relevant to the talent needs of the region."

The institute has also seen an increase in applications from International students this year which has been attributed in part to Brexit. Last year, IT Sligo also saw a large increase in online learning.