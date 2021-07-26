Search our Archive

26/07/2021

Indoor dining resumes in Leitrim today but many opt to only serve outdoors

Outdoor dining at The Red Bank Restaurant

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Indoor dining in pubs, restaurants and cafes resumes this morning for the first time since December across Leitrim and the country.

A maximum of 6 adults will be allowed at one table, wearing face masks will be mandatory while not seated and only those who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 will be allowed to avail of indoor service.

A change to the Failte Ireland guidelines overnight means only the lead person for each booking will have to give their phone number for contact tracing, as opposed to everyone.

Despite the restrictions being lifted from today The Restaurants Association claim 1 in 4 businesses will not reopen for indoor dining.

Felim Gurn runs the Milestone bar in Manorhamilton, he’s taken the decision to stick with outdoor service only.

The Red Bank and The Oarsman, Crumbs, Cryans Hotel, Landmark Hotel, in Carrick-on-Shannon along with The Jackalope Cafe and Jinny's bakery& tea rooms, Drumshanbo are just continuing with outdoor dining only.

The Copper Still, Dromod, Drumcoura City, Bellz Cafe in Mohill and The Riverbank Restaurant, Dromahair will also not be returning to indoor dining for the moment. They are sticking with outdoor service only at the moment subject to change.

