12/08/2021

Sligo Gardai show off their new "luxurious" new cell rooms

Fancy staying a night at Sligo Garda Station?

Sligo Gardai show off their new "luxurious" new cell rooms

Sligo Garda Station

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Sligo Gardai are showing off their new cells in an airbnb style today!

According to Sligo Leitrim Facebook page: "Newly refurbished AirBnB at Sligo Garda Station will be reopening soon!!
"Enjoy the peace and tranquility of the large spacious luxurious new rooms.
A stay would not be complete without taking in some local attractions, like Sligo Court House, located within walking distance.
Daily excursions can also be arranged for visits to Castlerea or Mountjoy Prison.
As a guest of the rooms you have the option of adding a gourmet breakfast for no additional cost, served in the room.
Bedrooms are accessed using secure key card access locks.
Pre booking is not required.
Early check out is advised.....
Superhosts are experienced, highly rated hosts who are committed to providing great stays for their guest."

