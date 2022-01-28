Visiting by appointment reintroduced at Sligo University Hospital

Visiting by appointment has been re-introduced at Sligo University Hospital. From today (Friday 28 January) each patient may have one visit per day lasting up to 30 minutes, between 6pm and 8pm. Visits must be pre-arranged by family members / visitors, who should contact the relevant ward or unit in advance.

In line with current national guidance in relation to visiting hospitals*, visitors will be asked to produce their EU Digital COVID Certificate or HSE COVID-19 Vaccination Record or other proof of immunity at the entrance. Visitors may be asked to show some photo ID to prove that the proof of immunity is theirs. There are exemptions from the requirement for the EU Digital COVID Certificate or HSE COVID-19 Vaccination Record or other proof of immunity on compassionate grounds.

Children should not visit the hospital at this time unless agreed in advance, on compassionate grounds, with the ward manager.

Visitors will be required to follow public health guidance, including wearing a surgical mask and performing good hand hygiene regularly during their visit to the hospital. Anyone planning to visit the hospital is asked to delay their visit if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, have been in contact with anyone with COVID-19 or are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

There are separate arrangements in place for access to the maternity department for nominated support partners.