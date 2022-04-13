UPDATE: Two separate murder investigations launched in Sligo

Sligo Gardai have launched two seperate murder investifations following the discovery of two male bodies in seperate locations on Monday and Tuesday, April 11 and 12.

Yesterday Tuesday 12th April at approximately 10.30pm Gardaí from Sligo Garda Station attended at a private residence at Connaughton Road, Sligo, following the receipt of a 999 call. There Gardaí discovered the body of Michael Snee, 58 years. Michael had been subject of a serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries.

Michael Snee RIP



Previously on Monday 11th April at approximately 8.30pm Gardaí from Sligo Garda Station attended at a private residence at Cartron Heights, Sligo, following a call from the public. There Gardaí discovered the body of Aidan Moffitt,42 years. Aidan had also been the subject of a serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries.

Aidan Moffatt RIP



Sligo Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken, said "Michael and Aidan were well known and respected in this community. They were assaulted and murdered in their own homes. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families at this time and indeed their friends and the wider community in Sligo.



"Family Liaison Officers have been provided to both Michael and Aidan’s families and An Garda Síochána continue to provide ongoing support to the families.



"I have commenced two separate murder investigations. A Senior Investigating Officer is in charge of each investigation supported by an incident room. Substantial Garda resources are dedicated to these investigations with further support from Regional and National Units. Both scenes have been sealed off and remain so, the Garda Technical Bureau are conducting a detailed forensic examination of each scene.



"A post mortem was carried out on the remains of Aidan Moffitt, yesterday, at University Hospital Sligo by Dr Sally Ann Collis, State Pathologist. A post mortem will be carried out on the remains of Michael Snee later today. I am not releasing any details of the post mortem examination for operational reasons.



"Shortly after 1.30am this morning a male in his early 20s was arrested for murder. This male remains in custody, detained under section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984, and I cannot make any further comment on this part of the investigation. We continue to retain an open mind in this investigation.



"I would like to thank the community for their cooperation and assistance so far, information received from across the community continues to assist us in our investigation. It is heartening to see such cross community support at this time. I continue to appeal to the public for their assistance in that regard.



"We are actively investigating as to whether there is any hate related motive to these murders, An Garda Síochána will endeavour to seek out all the available evidence, and ultimately it will be for a Court to decide on the motivation behind these appalling crimes. Gardaí are also investigating whether Michael and Aidan met their attacker online. Meeting people online is a normal activity. Meeting people online should be a safe activity. But as with any online activity everybody should be aware of personal safety advice, which we have provided on the Garda website.



"We continue to explore all the circumstances of these cases and are examining another recent incident which occurred in the Sligo area. I am appealing to any person who may have been subject of any unwanted approaches or who was assaulted or otherwise attacked to contact the incident room at Sligo Garda Station. I have a dedicated diversity team here, we need to hear from you, we are here to listen to you and we are here to support you."



An Garda Síochána has an online facility to report Hate Crimes on the Garda website.



Anyone with any information on these crimes should contact us at Sligo Garda station. No matter how insignificant you think it may be. Contact Sligo Garda Station at the dedicated Incident Room phone number 071 9157088, the Garda Confidential Line phone number 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.



All any information received will be treated in the strictest confidence.



"Finally, our thoughts and prayers are with Michael’s and Aidan’s families at this time," concluded Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken.