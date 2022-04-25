Large jobs announcement for Sligo

Amcor, Sligo which develops and produces responsible packaging solutions has today announced a multi-million-euro investment to establish new thermoforming capabilities for medical packaging which is expected to double the revenue of the site, increase the site’s footprint, and create approximately 75 new jobs at its current plant based at Finisklin, Sligo.

The news of this announcement has been warmly welcomed by the Minister of State at the Department of Health, Frank Feighan TD.

“I want to start by congratulating the plant manager, Mr John Mc Sharry and his team at the Sligo plant for demonstrating their ability, dedication and expertise in attracting this investment to establish new thermoforming capabilities for medical packaging in Sligo.

“I am informed that this multi-million-euro investment is expected to double the revenue of the site, increase the site’s footprint and create approximately 75 new jobs which is a significant boost not only for Sligo but for the whole region.

“Amcor originally came to Sligo in 2003 and with the encouragement of the IDA, a committed management team and staff have over that time demonstrated to its parent company its key ability to bring additional capabilities and allow Amcor to provide customers with even more differentiated and efficient solutions to meet their healthcare packaging needs of today.

“In conclusion I wish to thank the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise and Jobs, Leo Varadkar TD for and his department for their support and encouragement to the IDA in winning jobs and investment in the north west region and ensuring that this is a key pillar of the IDA Ireland’s strategy” concluded Minister Feighan.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Development Leo Varadkar said: “Congratulations to the team at Amcor on this really significant expansion which will create 75 new jobs for Sligo. This investment is a real vote of confidence in Sligo, the strong talent pool we have in the area and the existing team at the facility. The very best of luck.”

Through this investment, the Sligo site will feature Class 7 cleanroom manufacturing environments and state-of-the art thermoforming operations, fully certified to ISO 13485 standards and meeting the highest regulatory requirements. Amcor will also create a full design studio to support product development, enabling customers to tap into local and global expertise and resources across the company’s growing network of global innovation centres and thermoforming facilities in Mankato and Puerto Rico, North America.

According to Market Data Forecast, the European medical device segment, which relies on this type of packaging, is expected to grow at annual rate of more than 4%, reaching $171 billion by 2027. With this investment in Ireland and the new facility in Singapore that came online at the end of 2021, Amcor is actively meeting the growing global demands of customers in the medical and pharmaceutical industries.

The creation of the approximately 75 new jobs will include roles such as Machine Operators, Manufacturing Technicians, Team Leads and experts in the Engineering (Project, Process, Design), Maintenance, Quality Assurance, Sales and Supply Chain field. Jobs will be advertised in phases from mid-April 2022 onwards through www.amcor.com/work-with-us. Interested candidates can also express their interest by emailing afsligo.careers@amcor.com.