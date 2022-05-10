Search

10 May 2022

Multi-million-euro expansion and 100 new jobs for Sligo

Arrotek co-founders Mark Pugh and Ger O’Carroll

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

10 May 2022 10:15 AM

Sligo medical device designer and manufacturer Arrotek is delighted to announce the planned creation of up to 100 new jobs after the company was granted planning permission for a 20,000sq ft extension to its headquarters in Sligo town.

Arrotek is based in a purpose-built 50,000sq ft facility in the heart of the Medtech cluster in Finisklin Business park in Sligo, which was built in 2019 and features state-of-the-art manufacturing cleanrooms, laboratory and engineering offices. 

It is expected that the additional 20,000sq ft will house a mixture of office and manufacturing space and produce a further 100 permanent roles.

Recruitment for the new roles will begin immediately – the positions will be created across all departments within Arrotek including design engineers and project managers, quality, production, finance, customer service and administration

Founded in 2005 by Mark Pugh and Ger O’Carroll, Arrotek began life as an engineering service provider focused on designing medical devices for other companies.  

Since its inception, the company has seen steady year on year growth, which led to the opening of its headquarters in Finisklin in 2019. This has directly led to the multi-million-euro expansion announced today, combined with the creation of 100 new jobs. 

The company defied the wider economic stagnation of the Covid-19 pandemic when it undertook a major recruitment drive in 2020 and 2021, doubling its workforce and expanding its manufacturing offering to include a third cleanroom and new braiding, coiling and laser welding technologies.

Speaking about the planned extension to its headquarters, Arrotek co-founder Ger O’Carroll said: “It is fantastic to see the growth of the business over the last 17 years, and it is extremely positive that a home-grown Sligo company has managed to grow into international markets and create high quality jobs for Sligo and the North West of Ireland.   This is testament to the high-quality workforce that we currently have and will be recruiting into the future.”

Arrotek promotes wellness through its competitive offering of flexible hours, hybrid working, health insurance, company pension scheme, and employee wellbeing workshops on topics such as mindfulness, nutrition and personal finances. Arrotek has an active sports and social club and prides itself on a positive work life balance. 

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

