HSE must act on summer trolley crisis as 27 people waiting in Sligo Hospital today

608 patients are without a bed in Irish hospitals today according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation with 27 people waiting in Sligo University Hospital.

This is the highest daily figure for the month of June since the INMO began counting trolleys in 2006 and also shows 98 people in Limerick and 78 in Cork hospitals.

There are 12 people waiting on a bed in Cavan.

Commenting on today’s figures, INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “The fact that there are 608 patients without a bed in Irish hospitals at the end of June is a warning that unless the HSE and Department of Health tackle this issue head on now we are in for a very bleak autumn and winter in our hospitals.

“Every passing day that we allow trolley numbers to continue to rise in summer is an acceptance that chronic overcrowding, sicker patients and burnout nurses and other healthcare workers are going to be the key features of our health service this winter.

“Our emergency departments are pressure cookers at the moment. The fact that COVID cases have increased by over 333% hospitals in the space of three weeks coupled with long wait times to be admitted is a disaster waiting to happen.

“It is not normal that for fourth time this year we are seeing trolley numbers go over 6oo at the end of June. There are actions that the HSE can take in the short, medium and long term to tackle this crisis including the immediate cancellation of non-urgent elective care and the reintroduction of COVID testing when a patient presents at the ED.

“The Emergency Taskforce must immediately convene. The HSE and Minister for Health cannot continue to ignore the importance of this body when it comes to tackling the root causes of the chaotic scenes we are seeing in emergency departments across the country.”