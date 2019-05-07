Soccer
Sligo Leitrim Soccer fixtures & results
Valley Rovers players receive the Connacht U16 Shield last Sunday at IT Sligo
TUESDAY MAY 7
U12: Group A Cup final: Arrow Harps v Boyle Celtic 6.45
Girls U12 Cup final: Manor / Ballisodare v Arrow / Yeats 6.45
WEDNESDAY MAY 8
U13: Division 1 Shield: Real Tubber v Dromore Villa 7.00
U14: Group A Cup final: Arrow Harps v Merville United 6.45
Girls U14 Cup final: Real / Manor v Arrow / Yeats 6.45
Girls U14 Shield: Calry Bohs v Boyle /Strand Green 7.00
FRIDAY MAY 10
U14: Division 1 Shield: Merville United v Yeats United 6.45
U16: Group A Cup final: Manor Rangers v Valley Rovers 6.45
SATURDAY MAY 11
Girls U12 Shield semi finals: St John’s v Gurteen Celtic 10.00; Ballymote Celtic v Strand Green 11.00
U13: Division 1 Cup semi finals: Benbulben v St John’s 11.00; Merville United v Manor Rangers 12.00; Division 1 Shield: Coolaney United v Carrick Town 10.00;
Girls U16 Cup final: Calry Bohs v Manor / Strand 2.00
SUNDAY MAY 12
Sligo Pallets Premier League playoff: Glenview Stars v St John’s 11.00 (Game decided on the day)
MONDAY MAY 13
U13: Division 1 Shield semi finals: Real / Dromore v Coolaney /Carrick; Calry Bohs v Gurteen Celtic (7.00)
TUESDAY MAY 14
U15: Group A Cup semi-final: Merville United v Real Tubber 6.45
WEDNESDAY MAY 15
Girls U12 Shield final: St Johns / Gurteen v Ballymote / Strand 7.00
RESULTS
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Tireragh 3-0 Arrow Harps; Chaffpool Utd 0-0 Coolaney Utd; Cliffoney Celtic 4-0 Riverstown Masters
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: MCR 3-0 Manor Rangers; Carbury 0-0 Ballisodare Utd
U12: Group A Shield final: Manor Rangers 1-3 Ballisodare United; Group B Cup: Gurteen Celtic 3-0 Calry Bohs; Group B Shield: St John’s 4-1 TBC; Group B Shield semi final: Coolaney United 3-2 Merville United
Girls U12: Cup: Manor Rangers 3-2 Ballisodare United; Arrow Harps 7-6 Yeats United; Shield: St John’s 6-3 Calry Bohs; Ballymote Celtic 3-0 Benbulben; Gurteen Celtic 4-2 Boyle Celtic; Strand Green 5-3 Real Tubber; Ballymote Celtic 3-0 Benbulben
U13: Division 1: Merville United 3-1 Manor Rangers; Ballymote Celtic 3-0 Benbulben; Merville United 3-0 Real Tubber; Division 1 Shield: Calry Bohs 3-1 Ballymote Celtic; Gurteen Celtic 5-3 Ballisodare United
U15: Group A: Merville United 0-0 Strand Celtic; Carrick Town 3-0 Ballisodare United; Merville United 2-0 Gurteen Celtic
Girls U14: Cup semi finals: Arrow Harps 1-2 Yeats United; Real Tubber 4-1 Manor Rangers; Shield: Boyle Celtic 6-3 Strand Green;Strand White 3-0 Carrick Town; Ballymote Celtic 4-0 Ballisodare United
U14: Division 1 Cup Final: Kilglass/Inishcrone 1-3 Strand Celtic
Connacht Shield U14: St Francis 2-3 Real Tubber
Girls U16 Cup: Manor Rangers 0-1 Strand Celtic
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on