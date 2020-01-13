Soccer
Sligo Leitrim & District Soccer Fixtures & Results
TUESDAY JANUARY 14
U17: Strand Celtic v Arrow Harps 8.15
WEDNESDAY JANUARY 15
U13 Group B: Manor Rangers v Calry Bohs 7.00 IT astro
FRIDAY JANUARY 17
U17: Merville United v Valley Rovers 7.30
Girls U12 Group A: Ballisodare United v Carrick Town 8.15 Astro Ballisodare
SATURDAY JANUARY 18
CFA TP Brennan Cup 3rd Round: Strand Celtic v Knocknacarra 8.00
Connacht Cup U18: Ballinrobe v Merville United 2.00
Girls U18: Strand Celtic v Manor Rangers 12.30; Yeats United v Calry Bohs 5.00; Benbulben v Ballymote Celtic 5.00
U16 Group A: Merville United v Boyle Celtic 11.00; Real Tubber v Manor Rangers 3.00 Cleveragh astro; Strand Celtic v Carrick Town 3.00 Astro Ballisodare
U16 Division 1: Calry Bohs v Arrow Harps 11.00; Gurteen Celtic v St Johns 12.30; Valley Rovers v Kilglass Inishcrone 12.30
Gaynor Cup U15: Sligo Leitrim v Mayo 2.00 IT astro
U14 Group A: Arrow Harps v Carrick Town 10.30 IT astro; Gurteen Celtic v Ballisodare United 11.00; Boyle Celtic v St John’s 12.30; Merville United v Strand Celtic 3.00
U14 Division 1: Manor Rangers v Ballisodare United; Calry Bohs v Yeats United; Ballymote Celtic v St John’s; Benbulben v Gurteen Celtic; Coolaney United v Kilglass/Inishcrone (12.30)
Girls U14 Group B: Strand Celtic v Merville United 11.00
Gaynor Cup U13: Sligo Leitrim v Mayo 12.00 IT astro
U12 Group A: Manor Rangers v St John’s 10.00 Cleveragh astro; Ballisodare United v Gurteen Celtic 10.30; Boyle Celtic v Carrick Town 11.00; Arrow Harps v Merville United 11.00; Benbulben v Calry Bohs 11.00
U12 Group B: Valley Rovers v Strand Celtic 11.00; Coolaney United v Real Tubber 11.00; Ballymote Celtic v Carrick Town 11.00; Boyle Celtic v Kilglass/Inishcrone 11.30
U12 Group C: Manor Rangers v Boyle Celtic 11.00; Strand Celtic v Ballygawley Celtic 11.00; Carrick Town v Gurteen Celtic 12.00 Astro Ballisodare; Arrow Harps v St John’s 12.30; Merville United v Kilglass/Inishcrone 1.30
SUNDAY JANUARY 19
CFA TP Brennan Cup 3rd Round: (All 2.00 unless stated) Ballina Town v Glenview Stars; St John’s v Boyle Celtic; Cliffoney Celtic v Aughanagh Celtic (11.00); Merville Utd v Westport Utd; Carbury v St John’s Athletic; Manor Rangers v Renmore; Cartron Utd v Ballymoe; Claremorris v Carrick Town; Corrib Rangers A v MCR
CFA TP Brennan Shield 1st Round: Gurteen Celtic v Cregmore/Claregalway; Newport Mulranny Wanderers v Chaffpool Utd (2.00)
MONDAY JANUARY 20
Girls U14 Group B: Merville United v Valley Rovers 6.30
U12 Group B: Yeats United v Valley Rovers 7.30
TUESDAY JANUARY 21
Girls U12 Group B: Ballisodare United v Real Tubber 6.15
WEDNESDAY JANUARY 22
U15: Merville United v Valley Rovers 7.00
FRIDAY JANUARY 24
U17: Merville United v Manor Rangers 8.15 Astro Ballisodare
U14 Division 1: Carrick Town v Strand Celtic 7.30 Cleveragh astro
SUNDAY JANUARY 26
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cartron Utd v Strand Celtic; MCR v Merville Utd; Manor Rangers v Glenview Stars; Ballisodare Utd v Cliffoney Celtic; Carbury v St John’s (11.00)
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Carrick Town v Real Tubber; Ballymote Celtic v Chaffpool United; Ballygawley Celtic v Calry Bohs; Yeats Utd v Arrow Harps (11.00)
RESULTS
Sligo Southern Hotel Super League: Cartron Utd 3-0 Glenview Stars; Strand Celtic 4-5 Cliffoney Celtic; St Johns 3-1 Merville Utd; Ballisodare Utd 0-3 Aughanagh Celtic; Carbury 0-2 Manor Rangers
Sligo Pallets Premier League: Calry Bohs 3-0 Yeats Utd; Real Tubber 2-2 Ballymote Celtic; Coolaney Utd 3-4 Carrick Town; Arrow Harps 4-1 Gurteen Celtic; Chaffpool United 2-0 Ballygawley Celtic
Subway U13 Inter League: Cavan/Monaghan 2-3 Sligo Leitrim
Girls U16: Real Tubber 5-1 Ballymote Celtic
U15: Valley Rovers 0-5 Carrick Town; Manor Rangers 2-0 Gurteen Celtic
U13 Group B: Real Tubber 3-4 Benbulben
U13 Group C: Ballisodare United 1-3 Ballygawley Celtic; Carrick Green 4-1 Boyle Celtic; Carrick Blue 1-4 St Johns
Girls U12 Group A: Arrow Harps 0-3 Ballisodare United; Yeats United 1-4 Ballymote Celtic
Girls U12 Group B: Ballisodare United 1-2 Carrick Town
